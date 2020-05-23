All apartments in Bethel
Find more places like 1941 SE Van Skiver Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethel, WA
/
1941 SE Van Skiver Road
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1941 SE Van Skiver Road

1941 Southeast Van Skiver Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1941 Southeast Van Skiver Road, Bethel, WA 98367

Amenities

cats allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4 Bedroom Port Orchard Area Home - Short term lease ok. 4 Bedroom 3 bath home with over 2700 sq feet, great room style open concept floor plan is great for entertaining. Oversized master with 2 walk-in closets 5 piece master bath with soaking tub. Additional room off master can be used as office space or hobby room. Tons of built-ins french doors and cozy gas fireplace in the main living area. Well-manicured grounds with gated entrance. Property is located just seconds to the freeway and within roughly 20 minutes to PSNS. Cats only.

(RLNE5060745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 SE Van Skiver Road have any available units?
1941 SE Van Skiver Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethel, WA.
What amenities does 1941 SE Van Skiver Road have?
Some of 1941 SE Van Skiver Road's amenities include cats allowed, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 SE Van Skiver Road currently offering any rent specials?
1941 SE Van Skiver Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 SE Van Skiver Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 SE Van Skiver Road is pet friendly.
Does 1941 SE Van Skiver Road offer parking?
No, 1941 SE Van Skiver Road does not offer parking.
Does 1941 SE Van Skiver Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 SE Van Skiver Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 SE Van Skiver Road have a pool?
No, 1941 SE Van Skiver Road does not have a pool.
Does 1941 SE Van Skiver Road have accessible units?
No, 1941 SE Van Skiver Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 SE Van Skiver Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 SE Van Skiver Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 SE Van Skiver Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1941 SE Van Skiver Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAParkwood, WABremerton, WAPort Orchard, WANavy Yard City, WAWauna, WAGig Harbor, WA
Silverdale, WAArtondale, WAWollochet, WAPoulsbo, WABurien, WAUniversity Place, WAWhite Center, WADes Moines, WASeaTac, WASteilacoom, WATukwila, WAFife, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College