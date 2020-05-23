1941 SE Van Skiver Road

Amenities

cats allowed walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Huge 4 Bedroom Port Orchard Area Home - Short term lease ok. 4 Bedroom 3 bath home with over 2700 sq feet, great room style open concept floor plan is great for entertaining. Oversized master with 2 walk-in closets 5 piece master bath with soaking tub. Additional room off master can be used as office space or hobby room. Tons of built-ins french doors and cozy gas fireplace in the main living area. Well-manicured grounds with gated entrance. Property is located just seconds to the freeway and within roughly 20 minutes to PSNS. Cats only.



(RLNE5060745)