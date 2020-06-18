Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets fireplace

917 36th St Available 07/20/20 917 36th St. - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home overseeing the Lake Padden area. This home features a gas fireplace, washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances, walk in closet, and a garage. Locked storage room for owner personal use. Sorry, no smoking/pets/students/cosigners.



Tenant pays for all utilities.



