Bellingham, WA
917 36th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

917 36th St

917 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 36th Street, Bellingham, WA 98229
Samish Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
917 36th St Available 07/20/20 917 36th St. - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home overseeing the Lake Padden area. This home features a gas fireplace, washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances, walk in closet, and a garage. Locked storage room for owner personal use. Sorry, no smoking/pets/students/cosigners.

Tenant pays for all utilities.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit. Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

(RLNE3789194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 36th St have any available units?
917 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellingham, WA.
What amenities does 917 36th St have?
Some of 917 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
917 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 917 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 917 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 917 36th St does offer parking.
Does 917 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 36th St have a pool?
No, 917 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 917 36th St have accessible units?
No, 917 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 917 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 36th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 36th St does not have units with air conditioning.
