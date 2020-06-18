Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

910 Gladstone Street #302 Available 07/10/20 Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Don’t miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring, balcony, high ceilings, and full sized washer/dryer. Kitchen is fully equiped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven, and garbage disposal. Building is cable ready and features secured garage parking, modern attractive styling, and charming courtyard. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent.



Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!



*Note: Photos may not depict the exact unit(s) available.



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2718885)