Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

910 Gladstone Street #302

910 Gladstone Street · (360) 738-1022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

910 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA 98229
Puget

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 910 Gladstone Street #302 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
910 Gladstone Street #302 Available 07/10/20 Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Don’t miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring, balcony, high ceilings, and full sized washer/dryer. Kitchen is fully equiped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven, and garbage disposal. Building is cable ready and features secured garage parking, modern attractive styling, and charming courtyard. Water/sewer/garbage included in rent.

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict the exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2718885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Gladstone Street #302 have any available units?
910 Gladstone Street #302 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 Gladstone Street #302 have?
Some of 910 Gladstone Street #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Gladstone Street #302 currently offering any rent specials?
910 Gladstone Street #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Gladstone Street #302 pet-friendly?
No, 910 Gladstone Street #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 910 Gladstone Street #302 offer parking?
Yes, 910 Gladstone Street #302 does offer parking.
Does 910 Gladstone Street #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 Gladstone Street #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Gladstone Street #302 have a pool?
No, 910 Gladstone Street #302 does not have a pool.
Does 910 Gladstone Street #302 have accessible units?
No, 910 Gladstone Street #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Gladstone Street #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Gladstone Street #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Gladstone Street #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Gladstone Street #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
