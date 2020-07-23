Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

819 High St. #208 Available 08/14/20 819 High St. #208 - Beautifully refurbished 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo conveniently located near downtown Bellingham. This unit features brand new wool carpets, a stunning view of Bellingham Bay, a deck, covered parking, storage, onsite laundry, and electric heat. Sorry, no smoking/pets/cosigners/students.



Basic water/sewer and garbage included.



