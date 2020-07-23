All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 819 High St. #208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
819 High St. #208
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

819 High St. #208

819 High Street · (360) 733-7944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

819 High Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Sehome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 819 High St. #208 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
819 High St. #208 Available 08/14/20 819 High St. #208 - Beautifully refurbished 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo conveniently located near downtown Bellingham. This unit features brand new wool carpets, a stunning view of Bellingham Bay, a deck, covered parking, storage, onsite laundry, and electric heat. Sorry, no smoking/pets/cosigners/students.

Basic water/sewer and garbage included.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.

(RLNE5889080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 High St. #208 have any available units?
819 High St. #208 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 819 High St. #208 have?
Some of 819 High St. #208's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 High St. #208 currently offering any rent specials?
819 High St. #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 High St. #208 pet-friendly?
No, 819 High St. #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 819 High St. #208 offer parking?
Yes, 819 High St. #208 offers parking.
Does 819 High St. #208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 High St. #208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 High St. #208 have a pool?
No, 819 High St. #208 does not have a pool.
Does 819 High St. #208 have accessible units?
No, 819 High St. #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 High St. #208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 High St. #208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 High St. #208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 High St. #208 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 819 High St. #208?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St
Bellingham, WA 98226

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBellingham Apartments with Balconies
Bellingham Apartments with ParkingBellingham Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bellingham Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WABurlington, WA
Birch Bay, WAFerndale, WAOak Harbor, WALake Stevens, WA
Mount Vernon, WALynden, WAAnacortes, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Baker

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington UniversitySkagit Valley College
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity