Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

804 FIELDSTON RD.

804 Fieldston Road · (360) 599-2200 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

804 Fieldston Road, Bellingham, WA 98225
Edgemoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 804 FIELDSTON RD. · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious 5 Bedroom Custom Built Edgemoore Home with Breathtaking Views - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this custom built home in the Madrona Point gated community. This expansive home with addition in 2006 offers nearly 5000 sq/ft of living space with luxury at every turn. A large driveway weaves through gardens to a 3-car garage with custom wooden doors. The open concept main level features a living room, great room, a chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, high-end appliances, & a butcher block island. Take in the breathtaking views from the master suite, featuring a jetted tub and custom built shower. Enjoy the views of the San Juan's from the rear yard with its expansive decking & gardens without the extra upkeep as an additional $300 per months covers the cost of Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Professional Landscaping Services. Sorry, No pets or Students.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 FIELDSTON RD. have any available units?
804 FIELDSTON RD. has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 804 FIELDSTON RD. have?
Some of 804 FIELDSTON RD.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 FIELDSTON RD. currently offering any rent specials?
804 FIELDSTON RD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 FIELDSTON RD. pet-friendly?
No, 804 FIELDSTON RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 804 FIELDSTON RD. offer parking?
Yes, 804 FIELDSTON RD. offers parking.
Does 804 FIELDSTON RD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 FIELDSTON RD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 FIELDSTON RD. have a pool?
No, 804 FIELDSTON RD. does not have a pool.
Does 804 FIELDSTON RD. have accessible units?
No, 804 FIELDSTON RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 804 FIELDSTON RD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 FIELDSTON RD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 FIELDSTON RD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 FIELDSTON RD. does not have units with air conditioning.
