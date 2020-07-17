804 FIELDSTON RD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious 5 Bedroom Custom Built Edgemoore Home with Breathtaking Views - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this custom built home in the Madrona Point gated community. This expansive home with addition in 2006 offers nearly 5000 sq/ft of living space with luxury at every turn. A large driveway weaves through gardens to a 3-car garage with custom wooden doors. The open concept main level features a living room, great room, a chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, high-end appliances, & a butcher block island. Take in the breathtaking views from the master suite, featuring a jetted tub and custom built shower. Enjoy the views of the San Juan's from the rear yard with its expansive decking & gardens without the extra upkeep as an additional $300 per months covers the cost of Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Professional Landscaping Services. Sorry, No pets or Students.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891469)