Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:32 PM

608 E. Chestnut

608 East Chestnut Street · (360) 733-8682
Location

608 East Chestnut Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Sehome

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
608 E. Chestnut Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom home with lots of character! -
This house is located just behind 1130 High St. on the corner of High St. and E. Chestnut St., approximately 3 blocks from WWU.

This 4 bedroom/1 bathroom house has 9 foot ceilings and wood floors throughout. It has a clawfoot bathtub, high speed internet, a washer/dryer and forced air gas heat.

There is off street parking enough for 2 cars (tandem)along the side of the house, and 1 behind the house.

Not a party house. Tenant pays all utilities, including water, sewer and garbage. Landlord provides lawn care. Absolutely no pets and no smoking allowed.

Please contact us to schedule an appointment to view!

We require that all prospective tenants see the house before we accept applications so please make sure that your whole group is able to attend the showing! Thanks and we look forward to hearing from you!

Check out our website at www.universitypropertiesbellingham.com to check out our other available properties!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3970822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 E. Chestnut have any available units?
608 E. Chestnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellingham, WA.
What amenities does 608 E. Chestnut have?
Some of 608 E. Chestnut's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 E. Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
608 E. Chestnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 E. Chestnut pet-friendly?
No, 608 E. Chestnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 608 E. Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, 608 E. Chestnut does offer parking.
Does 608 E. Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 E. Chestnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 E. Chestnut have a pool?
No, 608 E. Chestnut does not have a pool.
Does 608 E. Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 608 E. Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 608 E. Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 E. Chestnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 E. Chestnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 E. Chestnut does not have units with air conditioning.
