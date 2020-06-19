Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

608 E. Chestnut Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom home with lots of character! -

This house is located just behind 1130 High St. on the corner of High St. and E. Chestnut St., approximately 3 blocks from WWU.



This 4 bedroom/1 bathroom house has 9 foot ceilings and wood floors throughout. It has a clawfoot bathtub, high speed internet, a washer/dryer and forced air gas heat.



There is off street parking enough for 2 cars (tandem)along the side of the house, and 1 behind the house.



Not a party house. Tenant pays all utilities, including water, sewer and garbage. Landlord provides lawn care. Absolutely no pets and no smoking allowed.



Please contact us to schedule an appointment to view!



We require that all prospective tenants see the house before we accept applications so please make sure that your whole group is able to attend the showing! Thanks and we look forward to hearing from you!



Check out our website at www.universitypropertiesbellingham.com to check out our other available properties!



No Pets Allowed



