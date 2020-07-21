All apartments in Bellingham
4733 Spring Vista Way
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

4733 Spring Vista Way

4733 Spring Vista Way · (360) 733-7944
Location

4733 Spring Vista Way, Bellingham, WA 98226
Guide Meridian

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4733 Spring Vista Way · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4733 Spring Vista Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.75 bath solar townhome, green built in 2016. This home features custom finishes, quartz, tile, LED lighting, deck & patio with fenced yard, attached single car garage. Sunny Views; Wetlands, Canadian Coastal Range & Mt Baker. Highly Efficient Ductless heat/AC, Solar electric savings “Net Metered” with kWh credit against future use! Cordata Neighborhood. Barbecues okay for ground floor only. Pets possible with owners approval. Applicable additional fees and/or deposits to be determined upon approval. Sorry, no smoking/students/co-signers.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

If you are interested in a showing keys can be checked out from our office between 9:00am-4:00pm Monday-Friday.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

(RLNE2592420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 Spring Vista Way have any available units?
4733 Spring Vista Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4733 Spring Vista Way have?
Some of 4733 Spring Vista Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 Spring Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
4733 Spring Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 Spring Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 4733 Spring Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 4733 Spring Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 4733 Spring Vista Way offers parking.
Does 4733 Spring Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 Spring Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 Spring Vista Way have a pool?
No, 4733 Spring Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 4733 Spring Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 4733 Spring Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 Spring Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4733 Spring Vista Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4733 Spring Vista Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4733 Spring Vista Way has units with air conditioning.
