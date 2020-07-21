Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

4733 Spring Vista Way - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.75 bath solar townhome, green built in 2016. This home features custom finishes, quartz, tile, LED lighting, deck & patio with fenced yard, attached single car garage. Sunny Views; Wetlands, Canadian Coastal Range & Mt Baker. Highly Efficient Ductless heat/AC, Solar electric savings “Net Metered” with kWh credit against future use! Cordata Neighborhood. Barbecues okay for ground floor only. Pets possible with owners approval. Applicable additional fees and/or deposits to be determined upon approval. Sorry, no smoking/students/co-signers.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



If you are interested in a showing keys can be checked out from our office between 9:00am-4:00pm Monday-Friday.



No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.



Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.



All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.



Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.



A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



All units are non-smoking units.



Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA



When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.



(RLNE2592420)