3832 Idaho Street - A

Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/kI9abN-YRKI



One unit available in this duplex located in a quiet, Historic neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with cozy, natural light on a dead end street. Local to parks, trails, lake, and on the busline. 2 car garage, currently split between units.

Huge fenced back yard, with greenhouse for gardening, and concrete patio for outdoor dining or relaxing. Back yard is tenant responsibility. This property does not accept pets.



Unfortunately, no-cosigners are accepted for this property and applicants should have a credit score of 680 or above.



No pets, students, or smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

There is a flat monthly fee of $65 for water/sewer at this property. All other utilities are the tenant's responsibility.



