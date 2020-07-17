All apartments in Bellingham
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:15 PM

3832 Idaho Street - A

3832 Idaho Street · (360) 746-9613
Location

3832 Idaho Street, Bellingham, WA 98229
Silver Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/kI9abN-YRKI

One unit available in this duplex located in a quiet, Historic neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with cozy, natural light on a dead end street. Local to parks, trails, lake, and on the busline. 2 car garage, currently split between units.
Huge fenced back yard, with greenhouse for gardening, and concrete patio for outdoor dining or relaxing. Back yard is tenant responsibility. This property does not accept pets.

Unfortunately, no-cosigners are accepted for this property and applicants should have a credit score of 680 or above.

No pets, students, or smoking. All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.
There is a flat monthly fee of $65 for water/sewer at this property. All other utilities are the tenant's responsibility.

For more information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com
OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 Idaho Street - A have any available units?
3832 Idaho Street - A has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3832 Idaho Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
3832 Idaho Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 Idaho Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 3832 Idaho Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 3832 Idaho Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 3832 Idaho Street - A offers parking.
Does 3832 Idaho Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 Idaho Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 Idaho Street - A have a pool?
No, 3832 Idaho Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 3832 Idaho Street - A have accessible units?
No, 3832 Idaho Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 Idaho Street - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3832 Idaho Street - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3832 Idaho Street - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3832 Idaho Street - A does not have units with air conditioning.
