Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:34 PM

317 N State St. #301

317 North State Street · (360) 746-9613
Location

317 North State Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
South Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Please view our video walkthrough of this amazing, funky unit with 180 degree bay views here:
https://youtu.be/Y5JMK1TRw_8

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo with SWEEPING BAY VIEWS from every room. ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE. Laminate flooring through out unit other than the living room featuring warm carpeting and real wood fire place. This unit also includes a lot of built in storage perfect for keeping all your extras organized. New washer and dryer in an extra large laundry room. Both bedrooms feature walk in closets and Full bathrooms. The Master Suite you have to see to believe, boasting two full bathrooms with attached closets to both. This is unit worth checking out. Call us today for an opportunity to view this gem!

Kitchen includes dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, trash compactor and five burner flat top stove. Large deck off unit with glass railings so your view is not impeded.

Water, sewer and garbage are included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Unit features gas forced air heat.

Hypoallergenic pets considered with approval, deposit, and fee.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

For more information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com
OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 N State St. #301 have any available units?
317 N State St. #301 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 N State St. #301 have?
Some of 317 N State St. #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 N State St. #301 currently offering any rent specials?
317 N State St. #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 N State St. #301 pet-friendly?
No, 317 N State St. #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 317 N State St. #301 offer parking?
Yes, 317 N State St. #301 offers parking.
Does 317 N State St. #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 N State St. #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 N State St. #301 have a pool?
No, 317 N State St. #301 does not have a pool.
Does 317 N State St. #301 have accessible units?
No, 317 N State St. #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 317 N State St. #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 N State St. #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 N State St. #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 N State St. #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
