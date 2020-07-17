317 N State St. #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Please view our video walkthrough of this amazing, funky unit with 180 degree bay views here:

https://youtu.be/Y5JMK1TRw_8



Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo with SWEEPING BAY VIEWS from every room. ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE. Laminate flooring through out unit other than the living room featuring warm carpeting and real wood fire place. This unit also includes a lot of built in storage perfect for keeping all your extras organized. New washer and dryer in an extra large laundry room. Both bedrooms feature walk in closets and Full bathrooms. The Master Suite you have to see to believe, boasting two full bathrooms with attached closets to both. This is unit worth checking out. Call us today for an opportunity to view this gem!



Kitchen includes dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, trash compactor and five burner flat top stove. Large deck off unit with glass railings so your view is not impeded.



Water, sewer and garbage are included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. Unit features gas forced air heat.



Hypoallergenic pets considered with approval, deposit, and fee.



All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



