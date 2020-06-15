All apartments in Bellingham
Location

3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA 98225
Cornwall Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3146 Coolidge Drive · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school. This 3+ bedroom, 2 full bath home has been remodeled top to bottom while still leaving some of the original nuances of the 50's. When you walk in the front door you are instantly welcomed by the new gas fireplace insert while staying with the original brickwork, new flooring and paint throughout. The 3 large front windows bring in plenty of natural light. Right around the corner is your kitchen with brand new flooring, granite counter tops and a bar area for casual dining. Cabinets are a neutral dove gray color with large drawers and plenty of cupboard space. Small dining area is right off kitchen with large window to back yard giving the room plenty of sunshine. The large master bedroom has ample closet/storage space and again, lots of windows for sunshine. The original brick has been left and would be a great, natural headboard for your bed! Master bath has new cabinets, lighting and fixtures, complete with a sliding barn door for privacy. The two smaller bedrooms are at the opposite end of the home. Front bedroom has good sized closet and two large windows, back bedroom has cute cute-out that would fix a bed or dresser. Directly off this bedroom, at back of the home is the bonus room or office/craft space. Bring your imagination. New, small electric fireplace in the corner of the room will make it nice and toasty. Large windows all along one wall facing into the backyard. The main bathroom has been totally re-done with same dove gray cabinetry, lighting and gorgeous tile work in tub area. Hallway has the original built-in linen closet for storage. Laundry room has brand new washer/dryer. If all this isn't enough, off the back patio is a built-in sun room, playroom, card room or just relaxing reading room. Windows facing backyard make for a private place to dine during the summer. Single car/shop detached garage. Backyard is large but is not completely fenced. Energy efficient with split ductless heating system. Lawn service provided.

Call for your private showing.

No Pets of any kind. No smoking.

One year lease required. Rent: $2,500.00/month plus utilities Deposit: $2,500.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5420201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 Coolidge Drive have any available units?
3146 Coolidge Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3146 Coolidge Drive have?
Some of 3146 Coolidge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 Coolidge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Coolidge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Coolidge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3146 Coolidge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 3146 Coolidge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3146 Coolidge Drive does offer parking.
Does 3146 Coolidge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3146 Coolidge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Coolidge Drive have a pool?
No, 3146 Coolidge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3146 Coolidge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3146 Coolidge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Coolidge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3146 Coolidge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3146 Coolidge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3146 Coolidge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
