Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE.

2918 Maplewood Avenue · (360) 599-2200 ext. 1
Location

2918 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Birchwoods

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. · Avail. Jul 29

$1,980

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. Available 07/29/20 Private Birchwood 3 Bedroom Home - Enjoy privacy and a back yard that just keeps going in this well cared for three bedroom, one bath home in the Birchwood neighborhood. This home features a high efficiency furnace, newer appliances, laminate floors, cedar ceilings, a great layout and so much more! Water, sewer, garbage and yard care included with $100 utility fee. A small dog may be a possibility subject to screening an additional fees.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2125915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. have any available units?
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. offer parking?
No, 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. have a pool?
No, 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. have accessible units?
No, 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
