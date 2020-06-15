All apartments in Bellingham
2731 Madrona St.

2731 Madrona Street · (360) 393-3494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2731 Madrona Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Birchwoods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2731 Madrona St. · Avail. Aug 21

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2731 Madrona St. Available 08/21/20 Gorgeous Remodeled 3-Bed, 2-Bath Home! Available August 21st 2020. - This 3-bed, 2-bath home in the heart of Birchwood is loaded w/ possibility. Ideal location just minutes from parks, schools, I-5, + downtown. Layout maximizes sqft w/ plenty of living space + a good-sized kitchen opening into back yard complete w/ alley access. Please call ACP for availability or showing appointment. Please visit www.acprent.com for more information.

We can NOT guarantee the accuracy of what third party websites post and or accept applications from them such as Zillow, Rents.com, Apartments.com, etc. Please feel free to call our leasing office at 360.393.3494 Or our website at: www.acprent.com to apply! Available August 21st 2020.

(RLNE5114901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Madrona St. have any available units?
2731 Madrona St. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2731 Madrona St. currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Madrona St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Madrona St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2731 Madrona St. is pet friendly.
Does 2731 Madrona St. offer parking?
No, 2731 Madrona St. does not offer parking.
Does 2731 Madrona St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Madrona St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Madrona St. have a pool?
No, 2731 Madrona St. does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Madrona St. have accessible units?
No, 2731 Madrona St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Madrona St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2731 Madrona St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2731 Madrona St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2731 Madrona St. does not have units with air conditioning.
