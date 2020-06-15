Amenities

2731 Madrona St. Available 08/21/20 Gorgeous Remodeled 3-Bed, 2-Bath Home! Available August 21st 2020. - This 3-bed, 2-bath home in the heart of Birchwood is loaded w/ possibility. Ideal location just minutes from parks, schools, I-5, + downtown. Layout maximizes sqft w/ plenty of living space + a good-sized kitchen opening into back yard complete w/ alley access. Please call ACP for availability or showing appointment. Please visit www.acprent.com for more information.



Available August 21st 2020.



(RLNE5114901)