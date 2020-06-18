All apartments in Bellingham
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202

251 West Bakerview Road · (360) 733-7944
Location

251 West Bakerview Road, Bellingham, WA 98226
Meridian

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a newer building centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This unit features granite tile, secured parking garage, gas fireplace, electric heat, deck, and all appliances. Sorry, no smoking, pets, or students.

Basic water, sewer, and garbage included.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3610446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 have any available units?
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 have?
Some of 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 currently offering any rent specials?
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 pet-friendly?
No, 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 offer parking?
Yes, 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 does offer parking.
Does 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 have a pool?
No, 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 does not have a pool.
Does 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 have accessible units?
No, 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
