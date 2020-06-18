Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a newer building centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This unit features granite tile, secured parking garage, gas fireplace, electric heat, deck, and all appliances. Sorry, no smoking, pets, or students.



Basic water, sewer, and garbage included.



No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.



Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.



All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.



Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.



A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



All units are non-smoking units.



Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3610446)