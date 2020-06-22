Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

2236 Woburn Available 07/16/20 Unique 4BD/1BA House in The Roosevelt Neighborhood - This unique 4 bedroom/1 bathroom home in the Roosevelt Neighborhood features both carpet and wood floors, gas heating and a washer and dryer! There is yard space and a small storage shed for your convenience. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Sorry, no pets.



Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!



*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $25 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2394040)