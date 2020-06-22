All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like 2236 Woburn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
2236 Woburn
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:04 PM

2236 Woburn

2236 Woburn Street · (360) 738-1022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2236 Woburn Street, Bellingham, WA 98229
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2236 Woburn · Avail. Jul 16

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2236 Woburn Available 07/16/20 Unique 4BD/1BA House in The Roosevelt Neighborhood - This unique 4 bedroom/1 bathroom home in the Roosevelt Neighborhood features both carpet and wood floors, gas heating and a washer and dryer! There is yard space and a small storage shed for your convenience. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Sorry, no pets.

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $25 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2394040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 Woburn have any available units?
2236 Woburn has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2236 Woburn currently offering any rent specials?
2236 Woburn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 Woburn pet-friendly?
No, 2236 Woburn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 2236 Woburn offer parking?
No, 2236 Woburn does not offer parking.
Does 2236 Woburn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2236 Woburn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 Woburn have a pool?
No, 2236 Woburn does not have a pool.
Does 2236 Woburn have accessible units?
No, 2236 Woburn does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 Woburn have units with dishwashers?
No, 2236 Woburn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2236 Woburn have units with air conditioning?
No, 2236 Woburn does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2236 Woburn?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with Balcony
Bellingham Apartments with Washer-DryerBellingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Bellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WAAnacortes, WA
Oak Harbor, WABurlington, WAFerndale, WAMount Vernon, WA
Lake Stevens, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington University
Everett Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity