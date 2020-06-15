Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1912 HARRIS AVE Available 09/02/20 4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home moments to WWU & Fairhaven!! - Here is your chance to live in the heart of it all! This spacious split level home is within walking distance to WWU and Fairhaven! This 4 bedroom features open concept kitchen with center island with breakfast bar, deck, large picture windows, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, range and fridge are all included! Hurry this home won't last long!



*Credit Screening I not required for this rental unit



(RLNE3001090)