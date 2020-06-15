All apartments in Bellingham
1912 HARRIS AVE
1912 HARRIS AVE

1912 Harris Avenue · (360) 599-2200 ext. 1
Location

1912 Harris Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Happy Valley

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1912 HARRIS AVE Available 09/02/20 4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home moments to WWU & Fairhaven!! - Here is your chance to live in the heart of it all! This spacious split level home is within walking distance to WWU and Fairhaven! This 4 bedroom features open concept kitchen with center island with breakfast bar, deck, large picture windows, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, range and fridge are all included! Hurry this home won't last long!

*Credit Screening I not required for this rental unit

(RLNE3001090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 HARRIS AVE have any available units?
1912 HARRIS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellingham, WA.
What amenities does 1912 HARRIS AVE have?
Some of 1912 HARRIS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 HARRIS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1912 HARRIS AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 HARRIS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1912 HARRIS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1912 HARRIS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1912 HARRIS AVE does offer parking.
Does 1912 HARRIS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 HARRIS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 HARRIS AVE have a pool?
No, 1912 HARRIS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1912 HARRIS AVE have accessible units?
No, 1912 HARRIS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 HARRIS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 HARRIS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 HARRIS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 HARRIS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
