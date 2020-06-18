Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1416 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom House in York Neighborhood -

This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the York neighborhood, approximately 2 miles from WWU.



The house is carpeted throughout except for two upper bedrooms with wood floors. It has two large living rooms, two bathrooms, a good size kitchen with dining counter, forced air natural gas heat, gas hot water and a washer and dryer. In the kitchen there is commercial flooring and newer oven and refrigerator.



NOT A PARTY HOUSE. Off street parking behind house for at least three cars. Garage not included in rental. Tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer and garbage. Landlord provides lawn care. Absolutely no pets or smoking allowed.



Please view the virtual tour and give us a call if you are interested in applying. 360-733-8682



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3958271)