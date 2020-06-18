All apartments in Bellingham
Find more places like
1416 Franklin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellingham, WA
/
1416 Franklin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1416 Franklin

1416 Franklin Street · (360) 733-8682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellingham
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1416 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1416 Franklin · Avail. Sep 1

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1416 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom House in York Neighborhood -
This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the York neighborhood, approximately 2 miles from WWU.

The house is carpeted throughout except for two upper bedrooms with wood floors. It has two large living rooms, two bathrooms, a good size kitchen with dining counter, forced air natural gas heat, gas hot water and a washer and dryer. In the kitchen there is commercial flooring and newer oven and refrigerator.

NOT A PARTY HOUSE. Off street parking behind house for at least three cars. Garage not included in rental. Tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer and garbage. Landlord provides lawn care. Absolutely no pets or smoking allowed.

Please view the virtual tour and give us a call if you are interested in applying. 360-733-8682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3958271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1416 Franklin have any available units?
1416 Franklin has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1416 Franklin have?
Some of 1416 Franklin's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Franklin currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Franklin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Franklin pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Franklin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1416 Franklin offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Franklin does offer parking.
Does 1416 Franklin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 Franklin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Franklin have a pool?
No, 1416 Franklin does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Franklin have accessible units?
No, 1416 Franklin does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Franklin have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Franklin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Franklin have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Franklin does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Padden Creek
1900 18th St
Bellingham, WA 98225
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St
Bellingham, WA 98226

Similar Pages

Bellingham 2 BedroomsBellingham Apartments with BalconyBellingham Apartments with Washer-DryerBellingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Everett, WAMarysville, WAArlington, WAAnacortes, WAOak Harbor, WABurlington, WAFerndale, WAMount Vernon, WALake Stevens, WALynden, WABirch Bay, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Western Washington UniversityEverett Community College