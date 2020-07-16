Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

1410 Iron Street Available 09/11/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home near WWU - 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in the York Neighborhood. Close to WWU, Fred Meyer and downtown Bellingham. Hardwood floors, forced air heating, fireplace and storage. No pets please. Tenants pay all utilities.



*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



Disclaimer: furnishings not included in home.



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



No Pets Allowed



