Bellingham, WA
1410 Iron Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1410 Iron Street

1410 Iron Street · (360) 738-1022 ext. 112
Location

1410 Iron Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1410 Iron Street · Avail. Sep 11

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1399 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
1410 Iron Street Available 09/11/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home near WWU - 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in the York Neighborhood. Close to WWU, Fred Meyer and downtown Bellingham. Hardwood floors, forced air heating, fireplace and storage. No pets please. Tenants pay all utilities.

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

Disclaimer: furnishings not included in home.

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Iron Street have any available units?
1410 Iron Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1410 Iron Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Iron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Iron Street pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Iron Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1410 Iron Street offer parking?
No, 1410 Iron Street does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Iron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Iron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Iron Street have a pool?
No, 1410 Iron Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Iron Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 Iron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Iron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Iron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Iron Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Iron Street does not have units with air conditioning.
