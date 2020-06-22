All apartments in Bellingham
1007 High St 103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1007 High St 103

1007 High Street · (360) 738-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1007 High Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Sehome

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 High St 103 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
1007 High St 103 Available 08/03/20 2 Bed (Plus Bonus Room) 2 Bath Condo Unit in the Sehome Neighborhood - 1007 High St. #103 - Available Beginning of August - 2 Bedroom (plus bonus room), 2 bath condominium unit on High Street in the Sehome Neighborhood. This condo features a large, open kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a designated dining space, and full master suite with walk-in closet. Includes high ceilings, radiant heating and a large, covered balcony with views of Downtown Bellingham. Appliances include stackable washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Includes one secured parking space and one designating space in the parking lot. W/S/G Basic included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities, including electric. No Smoking. No Pets Firm. No Students. 1 Year Lease. Rent $1,795. Deposit $1,895.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3845453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 High St 103 have any available units?
1007 High St 103 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1007 High St 103 have?
Some of 1007 High St 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 High St 103 currently offering any rent specials?
1007 High St 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 High St 103 pet-friendly?
No, 1007 High St 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellingham.
Does 1007 High St 103 offer parking?
Yes, 1007 High St 103 does offer parking.
Does 1007 High St 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 High St 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 High St 103 have a pool?
No, 1007 High St 103 does not have a pool.
Does 1007 High St 103 have accessible units?
No, 1007 High St 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 High St 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 High St 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 High St 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 High St 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
