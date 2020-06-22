Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

1007 High St 103 Available 08/03/20 2 Bed (Plus Bonus Room) 2 Bath Condo Unit in the Sehome Neighborhood - 1007 High St. #103 - Available Beginning of August - 2 Bedroom (plus bonus room), 2 bath condominium unit on High Street in the Sehome Neighborhood. This condo features a large, open kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a designated dining space, and full master suite with walk-in closet. Includes high ceilings, radiant heating and a large, covered balcony with views of Downtown Bellingham. Appliances include stackable washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Includes one secured parking space and one designating space in the parking lot. W/S/G Basic included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities, including electric. No Smoking. No Pets Firm. No Students. 1 Year Lease. Rent $1,795. Deposit $1,895.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3845453)