Amenities

w/d hookup garage carpet

3 Bed,2.5 Bath Townhome in Battle Ground Just off NW 20th Ave - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome in Battle Ground near the local Albertsons. Great central location for entertainment, shopping and recreation. 1 car garage, parking for 2 cars, and a covered entry. Great room floor plan with large window and slider door for natural light. View of a beautiful green space from the great room. All the bedrooms are upstairs on second floor and have double door closets. Main bathroom has tub/shower combo. The master bedroom has a large picture window, large double door closet and bathroom with shower. Home heated with zonal cadet heat. Washer/dryer hookups on first floor. No A/C. No HOA. No pets please. Applications on our website at www.bluekeypm.com.



For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing Monday-Friday 9 am to 5:00 pm. $1395 Rent; $1395 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR. 415 NW 22nd Place #104 Vancouver, WA 98604 Available 7/15/20



