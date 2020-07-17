All apartments in Battle Ground
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

415 NW 22nd Place #104

415 Northwest 22nd Place · (360) 524-4994
Location

415 Northwest 22nd Place, Battle Ground, WA 98604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 415 NW 22nd Place #104 · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed,2.5 Bath Townhome in Battle Ground Just off NW 20th Ave - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhome in Battle Ground near the local Albertsons. Great central location for entertainment, shopping and recreation. 1 car garage, parking for 2 cars, and a covered entry. Great room floor plan with large window and slider door for natural light. View of a beautiful green space from the great room. All the bedrooms are upstairs on second floor and have double door closets. Main bathroom has tub/shower combo. The master bedroom has a large picture window, large double door closet and bathroom with shower. Home heated with zonal cadet heat. Washer/dryer hookups on first floor. No A/C. No HOA. No pets please. Applications on our website at www.bluekeypm.com.

For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing Monday-Friday 9 am to 5:00 pm. $1395 Rent; $1395 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR. 415 NW 22nd Place #104 Vancouver, WA 98604 Available 7/15/20

(RLNE5914398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 NW 22nd Place #104 have any available units?
415 NW 22nd Place #104 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 415 NW 22nd Place #104 currently offering any rent specials?
415 NW 22nd Place #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 NW 22nd Place #104 pet-friendly?
No, 415 NW 22nd Place #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Battle Ground.
Does 415 NW 22nd Place #104 offer parking?
Yes, 415 NW 22nd Place #104 offers parking.
Does 415 NW 22nd Place #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 NW 22nd Place #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 NW 22nd Place #104 have a pool?
No, 415 NW 22nd Place #104 does not have a pool.
Does 415 NW 22nd Place #104 have accessible units?
No, 415 NW 22nd Place #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 415 NW 22nd Place #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 NW 22nd Place #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 NW 22nd Place #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 NW 22nd Place #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
