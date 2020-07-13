/
apartments with pool
54 Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA with pool
4 Units Available
Winslow
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Results within 5 miles of Bainbridge Island
1 Unit Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
10 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
10 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
27 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
24 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
19 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
2 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Bainbridge Island
33 Units Available
Ballard
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,457
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, just minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community amenities include pool, elevator and on-site laundry.
18 Units Available
Ballard
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,353
990 sqft
An architecturally impressive apartment complex in one of Seattle's most desirable districts. You'll find hardwood floors, fitted fireplace, and walk-in closets alongside amenities such as lobby service and parking, all situated within a pet-friendly environment.
14 Units Available
Belltown
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,561
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
21 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,432
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,126
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,043
1230 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
10 Units Available
South Lake Union
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,485
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
960 sqft
Centrally located apartments with stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Community highlights include a dog park, pool and barbecue area. Within minutes of the Space Needle, Chihuly Garden of Glass and Pacific Science Center.
5 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
22 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
The Post
888 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,835
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,918
1067 sqft
A selection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Seattle. Impressive views and a great location. Close to the historic Pioneer Square, which boasts vibrant shops and nightlife.
33 Units Available
Belltown
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,507
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,206
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1014 sqft
The 18-story complex of Skye at Belltown, WA, offers exhilarating views of Seattle amid a smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Hardwood floors, balconies and master bedrooms with walk-in closets make this property stand out.
15 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
Cyrene
50 University Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
972 sqft
Cyrene symbolizes a new era on the Seattle waterfront - luxury downtown Seattle apartments that are elevated to match the talent, sophistication, and allure of the city.
16 Units Available
Delridge
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
20 Units Available
Pike Place Market
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,600
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1111 sqft
Minutes from Pike Place Market and the waterfront. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and tenant clubhouse. Live in luxury with in-unit washers and dryers, carpeting and hardwood floors.
19 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
9 Units Available
Genesee
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,398
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
6 Units Available
Ballard
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1124 sqft
Stunning community with high ceilings, incredible views and a rooftop plaza. LEED Gold-inspired design with recycling stations. On-site dog walk area, picnic area and lots of storage. Stunning views of the water.
22 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
17 Units Available
Delridge
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
