Apartment List
/
WA
/
arlington
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Arlington, WA

Finding an apartment in Arlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.

1 of 7

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
17900 Smokey Point Blvd.
17900 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
848 sqft
Rambler 2 bed 1 bath Duplex with carport - This clean and spacious 2 bed 1 bath duplex is move-in ready! Unit offers an open living room/ dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and one full bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
41 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Lakewood
13 Units Available
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shoultes
1 Unit Available
4928 130th Place NE
4928 130th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1024 sqft
3 bedroom home in Marysville! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, newly remodeled home in Marysville with fenced yard. Centrally located to schools, major shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE4865949)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
12730 246th St NE
12730 246th Street Northeast, Arlington Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1432 sqft
This charming home has a rural feel but well within reach of Local Amenities and located down a private road. Single-Level home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and has been Recently Updated.

1 of 8

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Kellogg Marsh
1 Unit Available
5025 119th St NE
5025 119th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1533 sqft
Spacious 3 Bd/2.5 Bth Townhouse w/ Garage & New Paint! - This spacious townhouse offers 1,533 sq.

1 of 12

Last updated November 7 at 06:10pm
Marshall
1 Unit Available
4603 116th ST NE
4603 116th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This Remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house with detached 2 Car Garage has Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Washer And Dryer is included in the rent. Large Living Room Flooring looks new.
Results within 10 miles of Arlington

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
6326 42nd St NE
6326 42nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1932 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Marysville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath located off Sunnyside Blvd in Marysville. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11080 22nd Place NE
11080 22nd Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2052 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex style home is located in a great Lake Stevens location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
6609 47th Ave NE
6609 47th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1560 sqft
Brand new custom 3 bed 2 bath rambler w/ 1 car garage - This amazing brand new 3 bed 2 bath rambler is move in ready and full of upgrades! Inside you will find a very open floor plan with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and custom mill work

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 84th Ave NE
1913 84th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1999 sqft
1913 84th Ave NE Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with a 2 Car Garage - 1913 84th Ave NE Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.

1 of 6

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1611 4th st
1611 4th Street, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 bath 1054 finished sq Additional 800 sq semi finished basement (third bedroom) Detached Garage. Washer dryer hook ups Forced air gas furnace and hot-water tank. Fenced yard with detached garage 240 sq ft. 1940 house.

1 of 25

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
8325 19th St NE
8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2150 sqft
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Arlington, WA

Finding an apartment in Arlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Arlington 3 BedroomsArlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with Garage
Arlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAParkwood, WANorth Bend, WA
Anacortes, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WABurlington, WADuvall, WAFerndale, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle