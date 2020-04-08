All apartments in Anacortes
3914 Cottage Place
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:54 AM

3914 Cottage Place

3914 Cottage Place · (360) 588-6038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3914 Cottage Place, Anacortes, WA 98221
Rockridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3914 Cottage Place · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1891 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3914 Cottage Place -

Craftsman style home w/ view of the Guemes Channel. Private Club house w/BBQ
patio and pathway is part of community common area.

Features include: Kitchen w/ raised counter, granite counter tops, & built-in breakfast nook. Living room w/ gas fireplace. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet and adjoining bath. 3rd bedroom or office/den. Hardwood floors, granite counters, central vac. Deck for entertaining and enjoying the view. 1 car attached garage & 1 car detached garage/shop/art studio. Includes all appliances. No smoking/pets.

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.

Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.

Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.

Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5486319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 Cottage Place have any available units?
3914 Cottage Place has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3914 Cottage Place have?
Some of 3914 Cottage Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 Cottage Place currently offering any rent specials?
3914 Cottage Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 Cottage Place pet-friendly?
No, 3914 Cottage Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anacortes.
Does 3914 Cottage Place offer parking?
Yes, 3914 Cottage Place does offer parking.
Does 3914 Cottage Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 Cottage Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 Cottage Place have a pool?
No, 3914 Cottage Place does not have a pool.
Does 3914 Cottage Place have accessible units?
No, 3914 Cottage Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 Cottage Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3914 Cottage Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3914 Cottage Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3914 Cottage Place does not have units with air conditioning.
