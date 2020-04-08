Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

3914 Cottage Place



Craftsman style home w/ view of the Guemes Channel. Private Club house w/BBQ

patio and pathway is part of community common area.



Features include: Kitchen w/ raised counter, granite counter tops, & built-in breakfast nook. Living room w/ gas fireplace. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet and adjoining bath. 3rd bedroom or office/den. Hardwood floors, granite counters, central vac. Deck for entertaining and enjoying the view. 1 car attached garage & 1 car detached garage/shop/art studio. Includes all appliances. No smoking/pets.



Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.



Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.



Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.



Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.



Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



