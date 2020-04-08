Amenities
3914 Cottage Place -
Craftsman style home w/ view of the Guemes Channel. Private Club house w/BBQ
patio and pathway is part of community common area.
Features include: Kitchen w/ raised counter, granite counter tops, & built-in breakfast nook. Living room w/ gas fireplace. Large master suite w/ walk-in closet and adjoining bath. 3rd bedroom or office/den. Hardwood floors, granite counters, central vac. Deck for entertaining and enjoying the view. 1 car attached garage & 1 car detached garage/shop/art studio. Includes all appliances. No smoking/pets.
Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.
Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.
Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.
Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.
Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5486319)