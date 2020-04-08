Amenities

3711 West 10th Street -



Enjoy panoramic views from this two story home in Rock Ridge.



Features include; Kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless appliances, living & dining rooms, office/den w/ glass doors, master suite w/ gas fireplace & deck, sitting room w/ glass doors off master bedroom, & two bedrooms w/ adjoining baths. Spacious view patio & 2 car garage w/ alley access. Includes all appliances. No smoking/pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2394094)