Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

3711 West 10th Street

3711 West 10th Street · (360) 588-6038
Location

3711 West 10th Street, Anacortes, WA 98221
Rockridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3711 West 10th Street · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3711 West 10th Street -

Enjoy panoramic views from this two story home in Rock Ridge.

Features include; Kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless appliances, living & dining rooms, office/den w/ glass doors, master suite w/ gas fireplace & deck, sitting room w/ glass doors off master bedroom, & two bedrooms w/ adjoining baths. Spacious view patio & 2 car garage w/ alley access. Includes all appliances. No smoking/pets.

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.

Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.

Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2394094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 West 10th Street have any available units?
3711 West 10th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3711 West 10th Street have?
Some of 3711 West 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3711 West 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3711 West 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anacortes.
Does 3711 West 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3711 West 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 3711 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 3711 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3711 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 3711 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 West 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 West 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
