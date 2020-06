Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/01/2020 - 9/30/2020 Delightful Equinox on the Battenkill townhome available for summer! Mud room entry. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Enjoy the view from the deck off the open living/dining area. Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings upstairs. Large family room in the walk-out basement. This rental would include access to the Clubhouse with outdoor inground pool and tennis. Rent is $4,000 plus cable/internet and electric.