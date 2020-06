Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

READY FOR OCCUPANCY. GREAT COMMERCIAL LOCATION, HIGH TRAFFIC COUNT, FOR YEARS IT WAS BEING USED AS AN AUTO PART SHOP, PLENTY OF ROOM FOR RETAIL OR BUSINESS OWNER. GOOD PARKING & GREAT VISIBILITY FOR A PROFESSIONAL OFFICE. DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM WALPOLE NH AND JUST 3 MILES TO VERMONT ROUTE 91. THIS BUILDING WOULD BE PERFECT FOR A NUMBER OF PROFESSIONS AND BUSINESSES: RETAIL, REAL ESTATE, ACCOUNTANT, SURVEYOR, FINANCIAL SERVICES. THIS COMMERCIAL LOT IS NEXT TO A HIGH TRAFFIC DUNKIN DONUTS.