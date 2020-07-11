/
apartments with washer dryer
30 Apartments for rent in Yorktown, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Yorktown
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Carleton Falls
58 Creekstone Drive
58 Creekstone Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1766 sqft
58 Creekstone Drive Available 09/15/20 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse - UPSCALE & WELL MAINTAINED 3BR 2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER IN UTILITY ROOM.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
304 Crestwood Ct
304 Crestwood Court, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
Woodtown Quarters - 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Carleton Falls
147 Creekshire Crescent
147 Creekshire Crescent, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1534 sqft
Spacious End Unit Townhouse with Attached Garage & Large Driveway. Cathedral Ceilings and Plenty of Natural Light throughout provide a Spacious Open Floor Plan & Feel. SS Appliance in Kitchen w/ Large Window Overlooking Wooded Area.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
16 Units Available
Turnberry
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$810
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Palmer
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
9 Units Available
Warwick Lawns
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1224 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Pear Tree Hall
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Palmer
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Contact for Availability
Yates
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Warwick Courthouse
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
1 of 74
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kiln Creek
811 Hamder Way
811 Hamder Way, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
***SPACIOUS 4 Bed w/2 Car GARAGE! KILN Creek Golf Course area*** - SPACIOUS- 2 Story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Kiln Creek Golf Course area called The Villages of Kiln Creek... with a POOL and tennis courts. Call now for a LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Point
675 Todd Trail
675 Todd Trail, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
675 Todd Trail, Newport News- Available NOW - Large 2 bedroom town home in community with pool and tennis court. 2.5 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, fireplace & deck. Nearby Shopping & Interstate.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lees Mill
210-B Quarter Trail
210 Quarter Trl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
210-B Quarter Trail Available 08/01/20 Near Fort Eustis Large 1st floor condo - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor brick condo going through a complete remodel! Central heat and air, fireplace, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and private
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Great Park
1593 Monterry Place
1593 Monterry Place, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse style condo in Sonoma Woods of Newport News offering 1,350 square feet of living space. Updated bathrooms, large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and freshly painted cabinets.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Peach Orchard
267 Sherbrooke Dr.
267 Sherbrooke Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2272 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Peaceful Family Home! **Move-in Special** - Property Id: 297416 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom family home with plenty of natural light! It is located in Peach Orchard, which is just a short commute from Ft.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12737 Woodside Lane
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1307 sqft
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News - Available NOW - Great town home with 3 bedrooms, 1 Full & 2 Half Baths, Large Great Room, Eat In Kitchen, Laminate, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring. Privacy Fenced Back Patio with storage area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Great Park
700 River Rock Way #106
700 River Rock Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1260 sqft
700 River Rock Way #106 Newport News, VA 23608 - With a convenient location near the interstate, restaurant and shipping but with a tucked away location, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the best of both worlds.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Curtis Tignor
348 Helena Drive
348 Helena Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1160 sqft
348 Helena Drive - This three bedroom, one full bath home is located close to I64, Ft. Eustis, shopping, and more. The home features a living room, kitchen, dining area, and converted garage with separate entrance.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Courthouse Green
415 Hustings Lane
415 Hustings Lane, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Denbigh-Warwick. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $875/month rent.
1 of 50
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Garrow
139 Clifton Court
139 Clifton Court, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Newport News. Garage has been converted and can be used as an office, game room, or just another living space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
12799 Daybreak Circle
12799 Daybreak Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story condo on the 2nd floor. You will enjoy the cozy fireplace. There is no water bill for you to pay and you are provided a washer and dryer. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and an intimate deck for your enjoyment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
808 First Light Court
808 First Light Court, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATH CONDOMINIUM IN DAYBREAK NEAR CORNER OF DENBIGH AND JEFFERSON AVENUE, ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, LIVING & DINING ROOM.S GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.
