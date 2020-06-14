Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Yorktown, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Yorktown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
8 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
42 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Yorktown
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Turnberry
16 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
Warwick Lawns
9 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1224 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Palmer
15 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Palmer
16 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Palmer
23 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Palmer
21 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Snidow
1 Unit Available
323 Congress Street
323 Congress Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1335 sqft
Welcome Home! You must see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom home in Colonial Crossing with a 1 car attached garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmer
1 Unit Available
606 Red Hill Rd
606 Red Hill Road, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1747 sqft
606 Red Hill Rd Available 08/15/20 Carefree Living In Patrick Henry Area - Enjoy carefree living in this convenient townhome located within walking distance of restaurants, gym, shopping, and offices.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
306 High Point Rd.
306 High Point Road, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2246 sqft
306 High Point Rd. Available 06/15/20 Penniman East - York County Schools: Magruder, Queens Lake and Bruton 4 Bedroom 2.5 baths, fenced in back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Great Park
1 Unit Available
700 River Rock Way #106
700 River Rock Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1260 sqft
700 River Rock Way #106 Newport News, VA 23608 - With a convenient location near the interstate, restaurant and shipping but with a tucked away location, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the best of both worlds.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Snidow
1 Unit Available
459 Old Colonial Way
459 Old Colonial Way, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
Apartment is centrally located in a great community near public schools, directly across the street from Fort Eustis, Army base.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Yorktown, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Yorktown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

