/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
358 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodburn, VA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3350 WOODBURN ROAD
3350 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
728 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! Upgraded Ceramic Bathroom, Light Fixtures* Updated Appliances* Light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with balcony overlooking courtyard with majestic trees! Washer's & Dryer's in basement.
Results within 1 mile of Woodburn
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Merrifield
33 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
$
Merrifield
50 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Dunn Loring
37 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
704 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 82
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4211 AMERICANA DRIVE
4211 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
Great location inside the Beltway. Close to 495, rush hour commuter bus to and from Pentagon. Parking permits, visitor passes, and pool pass. Short distance to the pool. Tenant pays electric only. Great Location! UNIT# 202 *** 1BR + DEN!.....
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2726 GALLOWS ROAD
2726 Gallows Road, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
726 sqft
very well appointed condo that has been totally renovated. Bedroom is spacious and also has a nice size den that can be used as an office, guest room, etc. walking distance to Dunn Loring METRO.Parking space is under building in the garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4325 AMERICANA DRIVE
4325 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
648 sqft
Ready to go! Both convenient and private one bedroom with no stairs to climb on entry level and a large private second floor balcony, overlooking private woods. Complex has a swimming pool just down the path.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7600-H Lakeside Village Dr
7600 Lakeside Village Dr, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
628 sqft
Lakeside in Falls Church - Totally updated Augusta Model w/ fully renovated kitchen. Neutral carpet & paint throughout. Updated master with custom closet and bathroom w/ new fixtures, tile floor, mirror, vanity doors, etc.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4955 AMERICANA DRIVE
4955 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
624 sqft
******APPOINTMENT ONLY LISTER*** TERRIFIC, UPDATED FIRST FLOOR UNIT INSIDE THE BELTWAY.
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8130 PRESCOTT DR
8130 Prescott Drive, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
809 sqft
*Do you want to walk across the street to Metro and EZ Walking distance to the new Mosaic District? This is it! Community offers the best location to the Dunn Loring Metro! Your pets at 100Ibs or less (max 2) are welcome here, Some breed restrict.
Results within 5 miles of Woodburn
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Tysons Central 7
28 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
758 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
45 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Tysons Central 7
87 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
779 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,543
885 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
768 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
690 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
23 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
775 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Similar Pages
Woodburn Apartments with BalconyWoodburn Apartments with GarageWoodburn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodburn Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD