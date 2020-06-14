Apartment List
/
VA
/
winchester
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:15 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Winchester, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Peppertree VA
221 Peppertree Ln, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1136 sqft
Luxurious community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, sauna and tennis court. Residents live in units with garbage disposal, walk-in closets, dishwasher, fireplace, hardwood floors and bathtub. Located close to Winchester Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 2 at 06:24am
6 Units Available
Noah at Wright Apartments
1056 Woodstock Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah at Wright Apartments in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 1 at 12:50pm
5 Units Available
Noah at Pine Plaza
105 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious, and pet-friendly, the layouts of our two, three, and four-bedroom apartments make it easy to decorate and store all your prized possessions.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2942 SHAWNEE DRIVE
2942 Shawnee Drive, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
963 sqft
All brick ranch style home with a nice covered patio off the kitchen for rent. Awesome flat open yard. Winchester City location. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Granite counters & updated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. New windows. Fresh paint.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2658 LIMESTONE COURT
2658 Limestone Court, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1024 sqft
Tucked in at the end of Limestone Court this lovely townhome offers privacy with a large deck and gated-yard that backs to trees. A fully finished basement with full bath provides additional square footage for you to enjoy.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
417 E PALL MALL STREET
417 East Pall Mall Street, Winchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Please see the virtual tour uploaded. Due to Covid- 19 this home will not be shown till we have an accepted application. Available July 1st.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
321 N BRADDOCK STREET
321 North Braddock Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Beautiful Apartment & Great Downtown Location. The apartment in the middle is available. Just repainted throughout and hardwood floors polished. 2 Bedrooms & 1 full bath (you have to walk through the bathroom to get to the second bedroom).

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
25 E BOSCAWEN STREET
25 East Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
800 sqft
Walk to everything! Amazing luxury downtown condo with all of the modern amenities located on Boscawen Street.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
21 STEWART STREET S
21 North Stewart Street, Winchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
This great 3rd floor apartment in Winchester has all the charm of downtown Winchester. Very short walk to Old town. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, family room with hardwood floors Has a great fully enclosed sun porch to relax. Tons of storage .
Results within 5 miles of Winchester

1 of 56

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
405 LYNNEHAVEN DRIVE
405 Lynnehaven Drive, Frederick County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3044 sqft
Ready to fall in love? This gorgeous home has everything you want! Spectacular gourmet kitchen with double ovens and extra large island, upgraded wood flooring throughout the first level, huge master bedroom with sitting room and three more large
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Winchester, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Winchester 2 BedroomsWinchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinchester 3 Bedrooms
Winchester Apartments with BalconyWinchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Apartments with Parking
Winchester Apartments with Washer-DryerWinchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Frederick, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VALeesburg, VAHagerstown, MDSterling, VAGainesville, VABallenger Creek, MDMartinsburg, WVBroadlands, VA
Lansdowne, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDCumberland, MDWarrenton, VASudley, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAWoodstock, VACulpeper, VA
Buckhall, VAStrasburg, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAPurcellville, VACountryside, VABerryville, VABoonsboro, MDSouth Riding, VAChantilly, VABrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shenandoah University
Hood College