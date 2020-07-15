/
2 bedroom apartments
45 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in University of Virginia, VA
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
146 Harvest Dr
146 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1643 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
150 Harvest Dr
150 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Short term ONLY from now to January 1-Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
228 Harvest Drive
228 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1626 sqft
228 Harvest Drive Available 08/14/20 Huntington Village - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse at Huntington Village. Located on the west side of town, this home is convenient to the University of Virginia.
8 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Johnson Village
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.
23 Units Available
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
Walk to UVA Hospital We can't use Zillow to schedule showings. Showing on 7/14 4-6pm. call or text 757-828-5818 Available Now 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1623 GROVE ST EXT
1623 Grove Street Ext, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 bedroom apt. Living room. Each bedroom has private full bath. Tile floors throughout. Tiled kitchen counters. Near UVA School & Hospital. Pets possible with deposit. Walk to UVA.
1 Unit Available
Hessian Hills Condominiums
140 HESSIAN HILLS CIR
140 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
781 sqft
Available September 1. Wonderfully renovated two bedroom, one bath top floor condominium. Special features include: hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring, gas cooking, washer dryer.
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
712 ROCKCREEK RD
712 Rock Creek Rd, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Fantastic location between University and Downtown. Two large bedrooms, nice living room and kitchen and huge unfinished basement that can be used for anything - make it a gaming area or whatever your needs may be even if just awesome storage.
13 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
17 Units Available
Four Seasons
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1034 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
The Woods community is located on a quiet country road just behind the Agnor Hurt Elementary School. The location of The Woods effortlessly integrates both country and city living in a pet-friendly neighborhood.
19 Units Available
Westfield
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
914 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
9 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
12 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek Condominiums
118 TURTLE CREEK RD
118 Turtle Creek Road, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
976 sqft
Great two bedroom condo available NOW in luxury Turtle Creek condo community! - Located by the Shops at Stonefield, this charming Charlottesville community offers great amenities close to Downtown and UVA! These cozy apartments provide ample storage
1 Unit Available
744 Exton Court
744 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
744 Exton Court Available 08/01/20 744 Exton Court - Great location in Riverrun. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome has living room, open kitchen with bar, family room in basement. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to one month rent.
1 Unit Available
Brookmill
1158 Mill Park Dr Ext.
1158 Mill Park Drive Ext, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1178 sqft
1158 Mill Park Dr Ext. Available 08/04/20 1158 Mill Park Drive - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse located in the Brookmill community.
