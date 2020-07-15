30 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in University of Virginia, VA

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
146 Harvest Dr
146 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1660 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
150 Harvest Dr
150 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
Short term ONLY from now to January 1-Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington Village
228 Harvest Drive
228 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1626 sqft
228 Harvest Drive Available 08/14/20 Huntington Village - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse at Huntington Village. Located on the west side of town, this home is convenient to the University of Virginia.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Johnson Village
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
23 Units Available
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1073 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1623 GROVE ST EXT
1623 Grove Street Ext, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 bedroom apt. Living room. Each bedroom has private full bath. Tile floors throughout. Tiled kitchen counters. Near UVA School & Hospital. Pets possible with deposit. Walk to UVA.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
712 ROCKCREEK RD
712 Rock Creek Rd, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Fantastic location between University and Downtown. Two large bedrooms, nice living room and kitchen and huge unfinished basement that can be used for anything - make it a gaming area or whatever your needs may be even if just awesome storage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1180 sqft
Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry, a 24-hour gym and a pool. Extra storage is available. The pet-friendly apartments are just off Seminole Trail/Highway 29.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
1 Unit Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
24 Units Available
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Belvedere in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
12 Units Available
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Brand-new community with a resort-style pool, club lounge with game room, large fitness center and yoga studio. Prime location within walking distance to Fifth Street Station and Wegman's.
Last updated January 29 at 08:44 PM
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek Condominiums
118 TURTLE CREEK RD
118 Turtle Creek Road, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
976 sqft
Great two bedroom condo available NOW in luxury Turtle Creek condo community! - Located by the Shops at Stonefield, this charming Charlottesville community offers great amenities close to Downtown and UVA! These cozy apartments provide ample storage

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
744 Exton Court
744 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
744 Exton Court Available 08/01/20 744 Exton Court - Great location in Riverrun. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome has living room, open kitchen with bar, family room in basement. Deposit and Restoration Fee equal to one month rent.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookmill
1158 Mill Park Dr Ext.
1158 Mill Park Drive Ext, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1178 sqft
1158 Mill Park Dr Ext. Available 08/04/20 1158 Mill Park Drive - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse located in the Brookmill community.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
North Downtown
804 East Jefferson Unit
804 E Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
924 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 30 Day min. Furnished or Without - - This condo is a top floor, corner unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is conveniently located 1 1/2 blocks from the Downtown Pavilion.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
100 Roy Place
100 Roys Pl, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1276 sqft
100 Roy Place Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom House Available in August - This spacious detached home is available for move-in this summer! Enjoy coffee on your front porch, at your kitchen peninsula, or on your serene back deck overlooking the woods.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek Condominiums
127-1 Turtle Creek
127 Turtle Creek Rd, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
973 sqft
127-1 Turtle Creek Available 08/11/20 Turtle Creek - This is renovated two bedroom, two bathroom ground floor unit. Turtle Creek offers two pools and two tennis courts, gym facilities and other amenities.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1228 Clifden Greene
1228 Clifden Grn, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
1228 Clifden Greene Available 08/15/20 1228 Clifden Greene - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in Riverrun with approximately 1235 finished sq ft. Property comes with dishwasher, disposal, electric range, microwave, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR
338 S Pantops Dr, Pantops, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR in Pantops. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Downtown
143 BIRDWOOD CT
143 Birdwood Court, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1320 sqft
Townhouse in a small, secluded townhome development close to Downtown and minutes from the University, Pantops, Rt. 29 and I-64. End Unit with spacious screened porch and large storage shed.

