All apartments in Timberlake
Find more places like 94 Rowse Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberlake, VA
/
94 Rowse Dr.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

94 Rowse Dr.

94 Rowse Drive · (434) 444-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Timberlake
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

94 Rowse Drive, Timberlake, VA 24551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94 Rowse Dr. · Avail. Jul 3

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1399 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
94 Rowse Dr. Available 07/03/20 3 BR Townhouse Located in Braxton Park - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse available July in the Braxton Park Townhouse Community. 5 minutes to 460 and located right off Timberlake Rd. Gorgeous Community with pool access. Kitchen has Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Office Nook with built-in Desk. Full unfinished basement, great for storage.
Trash, HOA fees and Washer/Dryer all included!

For more information, please call our office at 434-444-7368
To apply, go to www.444rent.me

No Pets
No Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3881661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Rowse Dr. have any available units?
94 Rowse Dr. has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94 Rowse Dr. have?
Some of 94 Rowse Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Rowse Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
94 Rowse Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Rowse Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 94 Rowse Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberlake.
Does 94 Rowse Dr. offer parking?
No, 94 Rowse Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 94 Rowse Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 Rowse Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Rowse Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 94 Rowse Dr. has a pool.
Does 94 Rowse Dr. have accessible units?
No, 94 Rowse Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Rowse Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Rowse Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Rowse Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Rowse Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 94 Rowse Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberlake 2 BedroomsTimberlake Apartments with Balcony
Timberlake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTimberlake Apartments with Pool
Timberlake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VALynchburg, VASalem, VAForest, VA
Daleville, VALexington, VACave Spring, VA
Vinton, VADanville, VAHollins, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeRoanoke College
Jefferson College of Health SciencesLiberty University
Virginia Western Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity