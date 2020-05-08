Amenities

94 Rowse Dr. Available 07/03/20 3 BR Townhouse Located in Braxton Park - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse available July in the Braxton Park Townhouse Community. 5 minutes to 460 and located right off Timberlake Rd. Gorgeous Community with pool access. Kitchen has Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Office Nook with built-in Desk. Full unfinished basement, great for storage.

Trash, HOA fees and Washer/Dryer all included!



For more information, please call our office at 434-444-7368

To apply, go to www.444rent.me



No Pets

No Smoking



(RLNE3881661)