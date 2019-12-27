All apartments in Sugarland Run
Last updated December 27 2019

46612 Chase View Ter

46612 Chase View Terrace
Location

46612 Chase View Terrace, Sugarland Run, VA 20164

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
- One most convenience location in Sterling that you no want to miss. Lovely 3-level townhouse with one attached garage, 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Welcome you at a 2-story open foyer and leading to a hardwood flooring throughout 1st upper level. Sunlight splash through large front window in living/dining area. Open concept in kitchen and family room off to a large size deck with stairs to ground level, fence in yard with step stone path and a shad. Fresh paint at all levels. Laundry closet at upper 2 level for convenience. Walk-in closet in master bedroom, double-vanity in master bathroom with separate shower and bathtub. One attached garage, concrete paved drive way, one extra assigned parking plus visitor parking spaces. Near NVCC, shopping centers, dining places, schools. Easy access to Tysons, Fairfax and more.

Please text 46612 to 202-850-0665 to schedule your viewing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46612 Chase View Ter have any available units?
46612 Chase View Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugarland Run, VA.
What amenities does 46612 Chase View Ter have?
Some of 46612 Chase View Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46612 Chase View Ter currently offering any rent specials?
46612 Chase View Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46612 Chase View Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 46612 Chase View Ter is pet friendly.
Does 46612 Chase View Ter offer parking?
Yes, 46612 Chase View Ter offers parking.
Does 46612 Chase View Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46612 Chase View Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46612 Chase View Ter have a pool?
No, 46612 Chase View Ter does not have a pool.
Does 46612 Chase View Ter have accessible units?
No, 46612 Chase View Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 46612 Chase View Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 46612 Chase View Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46612 Chase View Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 46612 Chase View Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

