46612 Chase View Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

- One most convenience location in Sterling that you no want to miss. Lovely 3-level townhouse with one attached garage, 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Welcome you at a 2-story open foyer and leading to a hardwood flooring throughout 1st upper level. Sunlight splash through large front window in living/dining area. Open concept in kitchen and family room off to a large size deck with stairs to ground level, fence in yard with step stone path and a shad. Fresh paint at all levels. Laundry closet at upper 2 level for convenience. Walk-in closet in master bedroom, double-vanity in master bathroom with separate shower and bathtub. One attached garage, concrete paved drive way, one extra assigned parking plus visitor parking spaces. Near NVCC, shopping centers, dining places, schools. Easy access to Tysons, Fairfax and more.



Please text 46612 to 202-850-0665 to schedule your viewing appointment.



