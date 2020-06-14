Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 PM

80 Apartments for rent in Stone Ridge, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stone Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE
24679 Siltstone Square, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Available for Rent Now... Perfect Spacious with 1550+ Sq Feet on 3 level 1 car garage with 4 Bed , 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
41859 CINNABAR SQUARE
41859 Cinnabar Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2180 sqft
Spacious 3-level luxury Town Home with 2 Car Garage, 3 Bed Roomsand 3.5 Baths in the prestigious Stone Ridge community. Hardwood floors on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Ridge
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE
24704 Hutchinson Farm Drive, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
Live in this never lived-in brand new home!!! On rent for the first time * Well appointed condo in amenity based Arcola Town Center Sub-Division * Lower interior town home style condo w/1650 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car attached rear entry garage
Results within 5 miles of Stone Ridge
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace Unit 107
43031 Foxtrail Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1221 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Renters Warehouse DC presents this fully upgraded 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a den condo in Ashburn.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22778 Sagamore Sq
22778 Sagamore Square, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 3 level townhouse in a great school district can be yours for $ 1,950/month.The monthly rent includes Verizon FiOS high speed internet & HD TV, and front yard maintenance. If you are interested, please call.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
22691 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo, Perfectly Located! Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Galley Kitchen. Your French Door Leads to Private Patio! FIOS High Speed Internet and Basic Cable.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22458 Philanthropic Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3710 sqft
Model-like Luxury end-unit! 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 4 level NV Tysons rental.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
6098 sqft
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42534 MAYFLOWER TERRACE
42534 Mayflower Te, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
SUNNY&BRIGHT,2 BED,2.5 BATH,1 CAR,1438 SQ FT,SPACIOUS BALCONY TH STYLE CONDO IN HEART OF BRAMBLETON*HOME HAS OPEN KIT W/SS APP.
Results within 10 miles of Stone Ridge
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
48 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
57 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$965
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
72 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Somerset
19 Units Available
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Ashburn Village
11 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Stone Ridge, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Stone Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

