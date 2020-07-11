28 Apartments for rent in Sterling, VA with move-in specials
With its expansive parks, proximity to the Potomac River, and idyllic, American history, it’s not hard to see why President James Buchanan once spent his summers idling about and living in this ever blooming and beautiful little suburb of Washington, D.C..
Located northwest of Herndon and west of Great Falls, Sterling may have a small-town, farmer’s history, but it’s increasingly working to shed that image. Now, it serves as home to Dulles International Airport, the National Weather Service, and Neustar Inc., as well as several other high-profile companies and over 27,000 Virginia residents. As a nice complement, however, it still contains hundreds of acres of park land, including the last undeveloped portion of Vestal’s Gap, the historic trail once frequented by good old George Washington himself. Contrasting with these serene, riverside views are neighborhoods like Sterling Park, one of the town’s first developments, that contain golf courses, community centers, and hundreds of successful, locally-owned businesses.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sterling apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Sterling apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.