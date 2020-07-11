28 Apartments for rent in Sterling, VA with move-in specials

With its expansive parks, proximity to the Potomac River, and idyllic, American history, it’s not hard to see why President James Buchanan once spent his summers idling about and living in this ever blooming and beautiful little suburb of Washington, D.C..

Located northwest of Herndon and west of Great Falls, Sterling may have a small-town, farmer’s history, but it’s increasingly working to shed that image. Now, it serves as home to Dulles International Airport, the National Weather Service, and Neustar Inc., as well as several other high-profile companies and over 27,000 Virginia residents. As a nice complement, however, it still contains hundreds of acres of park land, including the last undeveloped portion of Vestal’s Gap, the historic trail once frequented by good old George Washington himself. Contrasting with these serene, riverside views are neighborhoods like Sterling Park, one of the town’s first developments, that contain golf courses, community centers, and hundreds of successful, locally-owned businesses.

