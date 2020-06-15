All apartments in South Hill
Find more places like 311 Warren St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Hill, VA
/
311 Warren St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

311 Warren St

311 Warren St · (434) 955-1114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

311 Warren St, South Hill, VA 23970

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 Warren St · Avail. Jul 6

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
311 Warren St Available 07/06/20 ALL INCLUSIVE 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom - Conveniently located, ALL-INCLUSIVE 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom upstairs apartment for rent. Unit features large bedrooms, spacious kitchen, & hardwood floors throughout. Electric, Natural Gas, Water/Septic/Trash-Pickup, and Lawn Maintenance are included with rental payment.

In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, the company policy requires all perspective clients to complete an application prior to any rental property being shown. For more properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2860323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Warren St have any available units?
311 Warren St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 311 Warren St currently offering any rent specials?
311 Warren St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Warren St pet-friendly?
No, 311 Warren St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Hill.
Does 311 Warren St offer parking?
No, 311 Warren St does not offer parking.
Does 311 Warren St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Warren St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Warren St have a pool?
No, 311 Warren St does not have a pool.
Does 311 Warren St have accessible units?
No, 311 Warren St does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Warren St have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Warren St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Warren St have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Warren St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 311 Warren St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rocky Mount, NCFarmville, VA
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Henderson, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity