South Hill, VA
1086 Plank Road
1086 Plank Road

1086 Plank Road · (434) 955-0550
Location

1086 Plank Road, South Hill, VA 23970

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice bungalow located in town just minutes from shopping and dining. This property offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, storage building. this home is available for $675 per month. There is a one-year lease minimum and a no pet policy. To view any of our rentals, a completed application will need to be submitted by each applicant that will use their income to qualify. Properties shown are available until the unit is secured. You can see available rentals, additional details and apply at rentals.sherwoodbaskerville.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1086 Plank Road have any available units?
1086 Plank Road has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1086 Plank Road currently offering any rent specials?
1086 Plank Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1086 Plank Road pet-friendly?
No, 1086 Plank Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Hill.
Does 1086 Plank Road offer parking?
No, 1086 Plank Road does not offer parking.
Does 1086 Plank Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1086 Plank Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1086 Plank Road have a pool?
No, 1086 Plank Road does not have a pool.
Does 1086 Plank Road have accessible units?
No, 1086 Plank Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1086 Plank Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1086 Plank Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1086 Plank Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1086 Plank Road does not have units with air conditioning.
