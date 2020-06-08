1086 Plank Road

Amenities

Nice bungalow located in town just minutes from shopping and dining. This property offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, storage building. this home is available for $675 per month. There is a one-year lease minimum and a no pet policy. To view any of our rentals, a completed application will need to be submitted by each applicant that will use their income to qualify. Properties shown are available until the unit is secured. You can see available rentals, additional details and apply at rentals.sherwoodbaskerville.com.