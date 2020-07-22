276 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA
In Virginia, the state flower is not really a flower, but the blossom of the dogwood tree. Oddly enough (or perhaps not), the dogwood is also the state tree. Fortunately, it's not the state animal.
Seven Corners, Virginia was once called Fort Buffalo. Why, exactly? No one really knows, but the 'Fort' part was adopted due to the soldiers stationed here during the American Civil War. In the 1950s the remaining fortification was taken down and the name was changed to Seven Corners. The rumor here is that the name Seven Corners came from the roads that all intersect in the very spot that the Fort once stood. This spot is where Interstate 50 was constructed. Oddly enough, it was constructed in such a distinctive shape that the resulting Interstate formed seven angles (corners). Aside from the obvious mind-blowing history of Seven Corners, this area is known for a few other things. See more
Renting pet-friendly apartments in Seven Corners should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in Seven Corners may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Seven Corners. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.