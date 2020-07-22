276 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA

Apartment List
1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
6147 GLEN EAGLES COURT
6147 Glen Eagles Court, Seven Corners, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1350 sqft
Available for occupancy immediately! Great 3-level townhome. Freshly painted and new flooring in living areas and bedrooms! New kitchen cabinets and counters! 3 finished levels. 2 master suites each w/full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Seven Corners
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,633
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
11 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
121 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1089 sqft
Discover modern living at Mission Lofts Apartments in Falls Church, VA. Each of the 156, brand-new, one- and two-bedroom handcrafted loft-style apartments offer timeless and meticulous interior details.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
54 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1131 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 21 at 01:45 AM
10 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,352
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,299
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1053 sqft
Great location in the Falls Church neighborhood, close to grocery stores, I-395, 7 Corners and local schools. Apartments feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
213 N Van Buren St
213 North Van Buren Street, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2266 sqft
213 N Van Buren St Available 08/17/20 Charming 3BR Raised Rambler on quiet street in highly desirable neighborhood of Broadmont in heart of Falls Church City* - Welcome home to this Charming 3BR Raised Rambler on quiet street in highly desirable

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park - Overlee Knolls
6226 21ST STREET N
6226 21st Street North, Arlington, VA
6 Bedrooms
$4,995
3203 sqft
Charming sunny 1925 Bungalow with big 1990's rear addition. 6 bedrooms & 4 full baths. Home has a large master suite with a walk-in closet, a spacious & bright kitchen, dining room & family room, back deck, front covered porch.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Westover Village
5721 11th Street North - 3
5721 11th Street North, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
600 sqft
Newly renovated 1BR/1BA 600 square foot apartment in the heart of Ballston, Arlington! Building is a boutique, garden style apartment located in Westover Village area where you have the best of both worlds; available parking and walking distance to

1 of 84

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Manor
5906 1ST STREET N
5906 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2198 sqft
NEW PICTURES TO SHOW OFF THIS CUTIE! * Beautiful and Convenient Boulevard Manor Detached Home w/ Updated Kitchen, Finished Basement, Steam Shower, Updated Bathrooms * Recessed Lighting Through-Out * Main Level Office * Lower Level Family Room *

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Manor
6028 1ST STREET N
6028 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,050
2596 sqft
FRESH NEW PAINT & CARPET! A very rare oasis in the city-beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac on a large landscaped, wooded corner lot, 1 car garage. Formal Living/ Dining rooms, large kitchen w/eat-in area/family room.

1 of 26

Last updated March 28 at 10:56 PM
1 Unit Available
Glencarlyn
5921 3RD STREET S
5921 3rd Street South, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2558 sqft
5921 3rd St S Arlington VA 22204. Don't miss this beautiful updated 4 BR garaged home located in the Carlin Springs area of Arlington.
Results within 5 miles of Seven Corners
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
32 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
32 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Tellus
2009 14th St N, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,808
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,078
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,077
1048 sqft
Elegant high-rise offering studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Abundant floor plans. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop pool, gym, elevator and city views. Near highways and Courthouse Metro.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
28 Units Available
Lyon Village
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,864
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
13 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,972
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,516
967 sqft
Concierge services, a fitness center and controlled access highlight the many amenities available to residents. Apartments are LEED-certified and feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Georgetown University and the Teddy Roosevelt Bridge are nearby.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
18 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
$
31 Units Available
Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,398
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1235 sqft
Situated in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church, VA. The units feature in-unit laundry and balconies with stunning views of national monuments and the Potomac River. Luxury building features concierge, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
23 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,945
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
City Guide for Seven Corners, VA

In Virginia, the state flower is not really a flower, but the blossom of the dogwood tree. Oddly enough (or perhaps not), the dogwood is also the state tree. Fortunately, it's not the state animal.

Seven Corners, Virginia was once called Fort Buffalo. Why, exactly? No one really knows, but the 'Fort' part was adopted due to the soldiers stationed here during the American Civil War. In the 1950s the remaining fortification was taken down and the name was changed to Seven Corners. The rumor here is that the name Seven Corners came from the roads that all intersect in the very spot that the Fort once stood. This spot is where Interstate 50 was constructed. Oddly enough, it was constructed in such a distinctive shape that the resulting Interstate formed seven angles (corners). Aside from the obvious mind-blowing history of Seven Corners, this area is known for a few other things. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Seven Corners, VA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Seven Corners should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Seven Corners may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Seven Corners. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

