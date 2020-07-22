Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:43 PM

268 Apartments for rent in Seven Corners, VA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Seven Corners means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
6001 Arlington Blvd Apt 907
6001 Arlington Boulevard, Seven Corners, VA
Studio
$1,290
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Studio condo on the Penthouse floor! Conveniently located in Falls Church, only mins. from 7 Corners, 66, & Arlington! Hardwood floors.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3311 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3311 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1421 sqft
UNIQUE...ONE OF A KIND....WATER FRONT LIVING IN FALLS CHURCH - DON'T WAIT! Welcome to Waters Edge - a premier lake front garden-style condo community in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads and Falls Church, in the heart of Northern Virginia.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Corners
3100 S MANCHESTER ST #705A
3100 South Manchester Street, Seven Corners, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
962 sqft
PERFECT !!! Move -in Ready, Two BR Two Bath with Sliding Glass Door/Patio View of Community Grounds and Swimming Pool. Hardwood Floors. Gourmet Galley Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets. Spacious Bathrooms. Walk-In Closet off Main Bedroom.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
55 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,633
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
11 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,601
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 01:45 AM
10 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,352
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,299
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1125 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
17 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3621 STANFORD CIRCLE
3621 Stanford Circle, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3100 sqft
***Single Family Home on Lake Barcroft- LOWER level unit with private entrance offered at $4,000/month - UPPER Level is for home owners*** Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to live on Lake Barcroft with private indoor pool! Enjoy the

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3245 RIO DRIVE
3245 Rio Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available immediately! All utilities included - plenty of parking, lots of light! Excellent commute. Move-in ready. Easy commute to Tysons/DC. Close to shopping/restaurants. Tennis Court/Pool - lots of parking.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Dominion Hills
6059 9TH STREET N
6059 9th Street North, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2201 sqft
Completely renovated 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors, living room, family room, dining room are perfect for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen w/maple cabs. granite, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Dominion Hills
871 N LARRIMORE ST
871 North Larrimore Street, Arlington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Charming 4 Bdrm Colonial in sought after school district/great location-w/tons of added space/features. Big updated kitchen open to breakfast rm. Master bdrm or family rm w/full ba on 1st floor.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126
3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
PRICE REDUCED! This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Seven Corners
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 09:43 PM
20 Units Available
Bluemont
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1144 sqft
Modern complex with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and spacious layouts. Spa-like bathrooms and walk-out balconies with views of downtown Washington, DC, and Virginia. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 09:43 PM
21 Units Available
Lyon Village
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,062
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,968
1162 sqft
Be where the action is. Next to the Orange Line and only three stops from downtown DC. You'll enjoy great views of the city, in-unit laundry, on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 09:43 PM
29 Units Available
Lyon Village
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,847
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
1072 sqft
Enjoy the best of big-city life in a small-town environment. Close to Arlington Farmers Market and Clarendon Metro. Next to the Market Commons. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 09:43 PM
$
24 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,835
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,422
1226 sqft
Luxury living conveniently located just minutes away from Reagan National Airport and Olde Town Alexandria. Just steps from shopping, dining, entertainment. Units come with fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops. Pool, sauna, hot tub, gym. Concierge.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
27 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,108
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,972
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
1039 sqft
Rooftop pool and sundeck, floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art fitness center. Modern kitchen design with stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Easy access to Rosslyn Metro station.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
46 Units Available
Douglas Park
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,225
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
1093 sqft
Modern studio-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry and large closets. Gated community has fitness centers, conference room, rooftop terrace and shuttle to Pentagon City Metro. Near I-395.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
25 Units Available
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 PM
$
37 Units Available
Douglas Park
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,531
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,754
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
City Guide for Seven Corners, VA

In Virginia, the state flower is not really a flower, but the blossom of the dogwood tree. Oddly enough (or perhaps not), the dogwood is also the state tree. Fortunately, it's not the state animal.

Seven Corners, Virginia was once called Fort Buffalo. Why, exactly? No one really knows, but the 'Fort' part was adopted due to the soldiers stationed here during the American Civil War. In the 1950s the remaining fortification was taken down and the name was changed to Seven Corners. The rumor here is that the name Seven Corners came from the roads that all intersect in the very spot that the Fort once stood. This spot is where Interstate 50 was constructed. Oddly enough, it was constructed in such a distinctive shape that the resulting Interstate formed seven angles (corners). Aside from the obvious mind-blowing history of Seven Corners, this area is known for a few other things. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Seven Corners, VA

Finding apartments with a pool in Seven Corners means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Seven Corners could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

