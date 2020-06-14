Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Roanoke, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roanoke renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
1 of 24

South Jefferson
South Jefferson
12 Units Available
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$967
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
1 of 12

Mecca Gardens
Mecca Gardens
15 Units Available
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
1 of 10

Miller Court-Arrowood
Miller Court-Arrowood
22 Units Available
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
1 of 4

Peachtree-Norwood
Peachtree-Norwood
Contact for Availability
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)
1 of 4

South Washington Heights
South Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$645
3 Bedrooms
$745
Great Affordable Housing! - 2 & 3 Bedroom apartments in Peter's Creek Road area. Our energy-saving apartments feature double-pane insulated windows and energy efficient heat pump. Great location in a quiet area, convenient to both Roanoke and Salem.

1 of 28

Old Southwest
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
716 5th Street SW
716 5th Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
716 5th Street SW Available 06/22/20 Loft Apartment near Downtown! - **AVAILABLE LATE JUNE 2020** ONE LEVEL LIVING with 1 bedroom plus office. 900 sqft offers open layout with fantastic wall of windows, 11 ceilings, hardwood floors & ceiling fans.

1 of 13

River Land
River Land
1 Unit Available
451 Arbutus Street
451 Arbutus Ave SE, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1976 sqft
451 Arbutus Street Available 08/14/20 Fully Renovated Craftsman Home - Three Bedroom, Two and a Half Bath, this beautiful renovated home has it all, historic charm, a total renovation, and an awesome location.

1 of 6

Old Southwest
Old Southwest
1 Unit Available
422 Woods Ave. SW
422 Woods Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Upstairs three bedroom apartment with one bath. Great location, close to downtown and greenway. Water is included in the rent. Electric and gas are separate and paid by the tenant. Please contact our office regarding the pet policy.

1 of 9

Downtown Roanoke
Downtown Roanoke
1 Unit Available
133 Salem Ave. SW - 200
133 Salem Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
Studio apartment in downtown Roanoke across from the Roanoke Times. Convenient to market square area, restaurants and shopping. Minimum 12 month lease. Long term lease rents negotiable. We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act.

1 of 21

Hollins Center
Hollins Center
1 Unit Available
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast
929 Mohawk Avenue Northeast, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1395 sqft
Lovely home in NE Roanoke City with great updates and beautiful hardwood floors on entry level.
1 of 22

Ridge Wood Park
Ridge Wood Park
1 Unit Available
918 Ingleside Lane
918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS (This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.
1 of 1

Daleville
Daleville
Contact for Availability
The Reserve at Daleville
25 Daleville Lane, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1375 sqft
The Reserve at Daleville offers new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments in an amenity-filled community, conveniently located just minutes from downtown Botetourt County restaurants, businesses, and medical offices.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
58 Dove CT
58 Dove Court, Botetourt County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2016 sqft
Beautiful two story home for rent! The entry level features kitchen with stainless appliances, dining room, living room, gas log fireplace, Hardwood floors & 1/2 bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Roanoke, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roanoke renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

