Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Roanoke, VA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$849
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1188 sqft
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1350 sqft
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
South Roanoke
2422 Stephenson Ave SW
2422 Stephenson Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming South Roanoke Two Bedroom - HIGHLIGHTS * Great Location * Off-Street Parking * Hardwood Floors * Large Kitchen * Open Living Room AREA AMENITIES * Close to South Roanoke Dining and Shopping, Mill Mountain, and the Greenway * Near

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Deyerle
3834 Darlington Road Southwest
3834 Darlington Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2300 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom plus office, 3 bathroom house in Roanoke. Amenities included: central air, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and partial gym.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court
1719 Blair RD SW
1719 Blair Road Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4500 sqft
Fabulous home! Open floor plan. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and oversized kitchen island perfect for entertaining. Screened in porch off living area. Gas log fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Grandin Court
2927 Fleetwood AVE SW
2927 Fleetwood Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
818 sqft
Great 4 bedroom brick house in SW Roanoke for rent! Property features 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Main level has hardwood floors and the property includes a washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Roanoke

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1918 Mc Vitty Rd
1918 McVitty Rd, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2700 sqft
3+ Bedroom ranch style home featuring 2,800+/- square feet of living space with finished basement and two car garage in Salem near Hidden Valley Country Club and LewisGale Medical Center. Available Immediately.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
814 Yorkshire ST
814 Yorkshire Street, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1125 sqft
Perfect home for rent in Salem! Property features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath (1125 sq ft), living room, full basement and fenced in backyard. Property interior in very good condition.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ridge Wood Park
918 Ingleside Lane
918 Ingleside Lane, Salem, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1700 sqft
Beautiful Salem split level near the VA hospital - HIGHLIGHTS (This unit has had its carpet removed and its hardwood floors refinished, Some baseboard touch up will be required prior to leasing. Pictures will be updated once that is complete.
Results within 5 miles of Roanoke
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Daleville
The Reserve at Daleville
25 Daleville Lane, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1375 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury Discover a new standard of living at the Reserve at Daleville luxury apartment community! The Reserve at Daleville offers state-of-the-art community amenities and apartment features unmatched by any in the area.

Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
58 Dove CT
58 Dove Court, Botetourt County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two story home for rent! The entry level features kitchen with stainless appliances, dining room, living room, gas log fireplace, Hardwood floors & 1/2 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Roanoke
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
84 Units Available
Daleville
Daleville Town Center
65 Town Center St, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1128 sqft
Located close to recreational opportunities in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Roanoke Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Roanoke Rent Report. Roanoke rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Roanoke rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Roanoke rents held steady over the past month

Roanoke rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Roanoke stand at $684 for a one-bedroom apartment and $872 for a two-bedroom. Roanoke's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Roanoke, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Roanoke rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Roanoke, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Roanoke is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Roanoke's median two-bedroom rent of $872 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Roanoke's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Roanoke than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Roanoke.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

