Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

Cedar Point Apartments

3157-27 Berry Ln · (540) 277-9647
Location

3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA 24018

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06353 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 06361 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 68130 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 923 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Point Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
car wash area
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
online portal
Cedar Point is in a prime Roanoke County location, offering the best service in the Roanoke Valley. We offer two bedroom apartments and three bedroom town homes, one of which is sure to meet your needs. Relax by the resort-like swimming pool or have a cookout with friends at one of our picnic areas. We are literally right around the corner from all the shopping, dining and entertainment anyone could want. With our helpful office staff and dependable maintenance service, you will never want to move again. If you want a stress free place to call home, you will love living at Cedar Point, that is a guarantee! Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 20.00
limit: 2
fee: 200.00
restrictions: $200 non-refundable pet fee required per pet. $10 monthly pet rent per pet. Breed restrictions apply and must be verified from veterinarian. Call for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking lots throughout property, first come first serve parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cedar Point Apartments have any available units?
Cedar Point Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,013 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Point Apartments have?
Some of Cedar Point Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Point Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Point Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Point Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Point Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Point Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Point Apartments offers parking.
Does Cedar Point Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar Point Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Point Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Point Apartments has a pool.
Does Cedar Point Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cedar Point Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Point Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Point Apartments has units with dishwashers.

