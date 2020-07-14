Cedar Point Apartments.

Amenities
Cedar Point is in a prime Roanoke County location, offering the best service in the Roanoke Valley. We offer two bedroom apartments and three bedroom town homes, one of which is sure to meet your needs. Relax by the resort-like swimming pool or have a cookout with friends at one of our picnic areas. We are literally right around the corner from all the shopping, dining and entertainment anyone could want. With our helpful office staff and dependable maintenance service, you will never want to move again. If you want a stress free place to call home, you will love living at Cedar Point, that is a guarantee! Please call for an appointment today.