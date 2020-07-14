Cedar Point Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities car wash area playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments courtyard online portal

Cedar Point is in a prime Roanoke County location, offering the best service in the Roanoke Valley. We offer two bedroom apartments and three bedroom town homes, one of which is sure to meet your needs. Relax by the resort-like swimming pool or have a cookout with friends at one of our picnic areas. We are literally right around the corner from all the shopping, dining and entertainment anyone could want. With our helpful office staff and dependable maintenance service, you will never want to move again. If you want a stress free place to call home, you will love living at Cedar Point, that is a guarantee! Please call for an appointment today.