/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 AM
85 Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Central Poquoson
Wythe Creek Apartments
547 Wythe Creek Rd, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
Located in quaint Poquoson, Virginia, Wythe Creek Apartments offer you the exclusive small town charm you’re looking for while being a stone’s throw away from big city conveniences.
Results within 1 mile of Poquoson
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
313 Phillips Lane
313 Phillips Lane, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Water Front Home with pier. Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Tabb, VA. This is a tri-level with the dining room, family room, kitchen on the first level.
Results within 5 miles of Poquoson
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
19 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
10 Units Available
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Buckroe Beach
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1388 sqft
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
4 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Coliseum Central
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
111 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 01:04pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Hampton
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St, Hampton, VA
Studio
$2,025
773 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to Peninsula Town Center and I-64. Residents enjoy units with luxury vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features free Wi-Fi, 24-hour emergency maintenance and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated September 20 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Willow Oaks
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
Willow Oaks
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Swansea Manor
227 Louise Drive
227 Louise Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offering 1,200 square feet of living space. Appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Oil heat and central air conditioning.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Robinson Terrace
606 Leonard Ln
606 Leonard Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3247 sqft
Newport News Turtle Creek Large Single Family Home For Rent - Great 2-Story Single Family Home in Newport News for Rent. Sqft. 3,247. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Living room. Dining room. Family room with fireplace.
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
100 White Cedar Ln
100 White Cedar Lane, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1699 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 31: Great Schools.This open concept townhouse has stainless steel appliances in eat in kitchen, family room with fireplace, half bath, and laundry room downstairs. Small deck in back yard but no grass. One car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Oaks
70 Riverchase Drive
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1298 sqft
70 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, VA 23669 - This is a remodeled end unit with 3-bedrooms, 2-baths townhouse in Hampton near Langley AFB.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Roads Center
1 Meadow Ln
1 Meadow Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2249 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom home on a corner lot offering 2,249 square feet of living space.