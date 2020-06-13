123 Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA with balcony
A sister city to Le Bar-sur-Loup in France, Poquoson, Virginia's "relative" status is curious. Le Bar, which is a commune (similar to a parish in the UK), is located in the region of the Provence-Alpes-Cte d'Azur in the southeast. The "Loup" that is attached to the town's name references the river that runs directly through the area. One of the "creepy" carvings in town is located in the back of the Church of Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur. The 15th century rendering represents the dance macabre, or...
Located in the Commonwealth of Virginia and founded in 1631, Poquoson is an independent municipality. According to the 2010 census, the town was home to approximately 12,000 residents. That number includes people residing in the surrounding county of York as well. Situated on the VirginiaPeninsula, Poquoson is also known as "BullIsland" - and that's no bull. Neither is the fact that the derivation of the name "Poquoson" is Native American, or, specifically, Algonquin, in origin. The area has retained the name since the 17th century - way before the area was fully colonized by the English. The name, when translated, means a flat, boring, marshy land - a place in early times that was covered in water during the winter and bone dry in the summertime. Thinking of moving there yet? See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Poquoson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.