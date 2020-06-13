123 Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

Last updated June 13
Central Poquoson
1 Unit Available
76 Charles Parish Drive
76 Charles Parish Drive, Poquoson, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1548 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome with large bay window in living room, family room with fireplace, dormer windows in master bedroom, attached storage shed and patio area in fenced backyard out back.

Last updated April 4
Western Poquoson
1 Unit Available
242 Hunts Neck
242 Hunts Neck Road, Poquoson, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great home in popular city of Poquoson. Minutes from LAFB & NASA. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large yard and big screened porch for entertaining. Pet considered with owner approval & additional fees.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Last updated June 13
Willow Oaks
6 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
Coliseum Central
25 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,026
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Last updated June 13
41 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated June 13
Hampton Roads Center
117 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Last updated June 13
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Last updated June 13
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Last updated June 13
Coliseum Central
44 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated June 13
Hampton Roads Center
14 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Last updated June 13
Coliseum Central
10 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated June 13
14 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$970
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 13
Coliseum Central
18 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,154
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$889
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1270 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer.
Last updated June 13
Buckroe Beach
4 Units Available
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1044 sqft
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
Last updated June 12
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Last updated June 12
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1526 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Last updated June 12
$
Buckroe Beach
6 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.

Last updated June 13
Buckroe Beach
1 Unit Available
183 Loch Cir
183 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1478 sqft
TENTATIVE RENT/SHOWING READY DATE: JUNE 2020 ***Please be aware of Craigslist scammers*** Reed Property Management does not market our properties through Craigslist. We will not require/ask you to wire any funds to our company.

Last updated June 13
Hampton Roads Center
1 Unit Available
72 Madison Chase
72 Madison Chase, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1455 sqft
Awesome town home located in the ideal spot in Hampton, VA. Enjoy this unit that is tucked away in the small community of Madison Chase Town Homes. Minutes away from Langley, AFB; NASA and I64.

Last updated June 13
Swansea Manor
1 Unit Available
108 Harpers Drive
108 Harpers Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
Great brick rancher, 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, completely renovated offering 1,220 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 12
Fox Hill
1 Unit Available
213 Beach Road
213 Beach Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1760 sqft
213 Beach Road Available 08/07/20 ***Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 bath on HISTORIC BEACH Road- LARGE Fenced yard, DECK & Front porch** - Welcome to your dream home on Historic Beach Road in FOXHILL!! This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom with 2 bath that has been
City Guide for Poquoson, VA

A sister city to Le Bar-sur-Loup in France, Poquoson, Virginia's "relative" status is curious. Le Bar, which is a commune (similar to a parish in the UK), is located in the region of the Provence-Alpes-Cte d'Azur in the southeast. The "Loup" that is attached to the town's name references the river that runs directly through the area. One of the "creepy" carvings in town is located in the back of the Church of Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur. The 15th century rendering represents the dance macabre, or...

Located in the Commonwealth of Virginia and founded in 1631, Poquoson is an independent municipality. According to the 2010 census, the town was home to approximately 12,000 residents. That number includes people residing in the surrounding county of York as well. Situated on the VirginiaPeninsula, Poquoson is also known as "BullIsland" - and that's no bull. Neither is the fact that the derivation of the name "Poquoson" is Native American, or, specifically, Algonquin, in origin. The area has retained the name since the 17th century - way before the area was fully colonized by the English. The name, when translated, means a flat, boring, marshy land - a place in early times that was covered in water during the winter and bone dry in the summertime. Thinking of moving there yet? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Poquoson, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Poquoson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

