/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Central Poquoson
1 Unit Available
200 Fountains Lane
200 Fountains Ln, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fountains of Poquoson offer luxurious apartment living in Poquoson. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit faces the city side of Poquoson and offers over 1200 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Poquoson
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Poquoson
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Hampton
3 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$785
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Poquoson
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palmer
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Warwick Lawns
8 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1224 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln, Newport News, VA
Studio
$655
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Pheobus
Contact for Availability
Hampton Harbor
8 Hampton Harbor Ave, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Welcome to Hampton Harbor Apartments our community of spacious and well-designed two-bedroom apartments in Hampton, Virginia. You will love coming home to the comfort and convenience of your new Hampton home.
1 of 1
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Marshall
1 Unit Available
643 33rd Street
643 33rd Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Recently remodeled home with large detached garage - perfect for storage. Front closed in porch makes a perfect space for an in home office. Call today for your private showing.