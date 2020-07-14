All apartments in Pantops
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Carriage Hill

825 Beverley Dr · (864) 659-2660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA 22911

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1075-104 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0915-103 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
media room
trash valet
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure. Enjoy luxury amenities, modern style, and elegant charm surrounded by spectacular mountain views!Carriage Hill Apartment Homes were designed to offer the quiet, spaciousness, and privacy you have come to expect in a single family home, while providing all the professional services you want in an apartment community. Our homes are large and encompass up to 1,627 sq. ft. of living space in which to enjoy mountain views. Carriage Hill offers a complete package of amenities for today’s lifestyle. You will notice you are not in your standard “community” as soon as you enter Carriage Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 100 lbs combined
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages: Included in select leases, Detached Garages: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Carriage Hill have any available units?
Carriage Hill has 2 units available starting at $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carriage Hill have?
Some of Carriage Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage Hill is pet friendly.
Does Carriage Hill offer parking?
Yes, Carriage Hill offers parking.
Does Carriage Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carriage Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage Hill have a pool?
Yes, Carriage Hill has a pool.
Does Carriage Hill have accessible units?
No, Carriage Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Carriage Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carriage Hill has units with air conditioning.

