Three level townhome; new hardwood floors on main and lower levels; upgraded kitchen cabinets and appliances; granite counters; new windows; walk out to back yard; full patio in backyard...no maintenence; fully fenced backyard; backs to trees; front views of trees; LOTS of walking trails; excellent commuter location!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8308 WIND FALL ROAD have any available units?
8308 WIND FALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8308 WIND FALL ROAD have?
Some of 8308 WIND FALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 WIND FALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8308 WIND FALL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.