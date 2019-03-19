8308 WIND FALL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Three level townhome; new hardwood floors on main and lower levels; upgraded kitchen cabinets and appliances; granite counters; new windows; walk out to back yard; full patio in backyard...no maintenence; fully fenced backyard; backs to trees; front views of trees; LOTS of walking trails; excellent commuter location!!