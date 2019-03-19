All apartments in Newington Forest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8308 WIND FALL ROAD

8308 Wind Fall Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8308 Wind Fall Rd, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Three level townhome; new hardwood floors on main and lower levels; upgraded kitchen cabinets and appliances; granite counters; new windows; walk out to back yard; full patio in backyard...no maintenence; fully fenced backyard; backs to trees; front views of trees; LOTS of walking trails; excellent commuter location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 WIND FALL ROAD have any available units?
8308 WIND FALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8308 WIND FALL ROAD have?
Some of 8308 WIND FALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 WIND FALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8308 WIND FALL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 WIND FALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8308 WIND FALL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8308 WIND FALL ROAD offer parking?
No, 8308 WIND FALL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8308 WIND FALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8308 WIND FALL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 WIND FALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 8308 WIND FALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8308 WIND FALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8308 WIND FALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 WIND FALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8308 WIND FALL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8308 WIND FALL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8308 WIND FALL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
