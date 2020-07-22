Apartment List
/
VA
/
newington forest
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

226 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newington Forest, VA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Newington Forest should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for bo... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8401 GAMBRILL LANE
8401 Gambrill Lane, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2352 sqft
ATTRACTIVE BRICK COLONIAL * 2 CAR GARAGE * CONVENIENT TO MAJOR ROADS * NICE VIEW FROM THE KITCHEN * DECK * UNFINISHED LOWER LEVEL FOR EXTRA STORAGE * LAUNDRY ON UPPER LEVEL * FRESHLY PAINTED * NEW NEUTRAL CARPET * GREAT BACK YARD TO ENJOY * LARGE

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
7692 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7692 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1872 sqft
Lovely updated split level on cul-de-sac in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID.
Results within 1 mile of Newington Forest
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
50 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8612 Langport Dr
8612 Langport Drive, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious single family house in west Springfield - Property Id: 309460 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8612-langport-dr-springfield-va/309460 Property Id 309460 (RLNE5973088)

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8601 Kentford Dr
8601 Kentford Drive, Burke, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 level brick single family home in Springfield. - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this updated 5 bed 3 bath split level home. Home features a spacious flat backyard and patio.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7891 Carbondale Way
7891 Carbondale Way, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2660 sqft
Saratoga Homes - END unit 4 finished levels, 3 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half baths 9 ft. ceilings on main & upper levels. Gourmet kit w/granite, SS appliances. Hardwoods in foyer, kitchen, main level PR, oak staircases.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7306 Eggar Woods Lane
7306 Eggar Woods Lane, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1815 sqft
Updated and roomy townhouse with plenty of room for entertaining, including full, walk-out basement with fireplace and back patio. Kitchen, living and dining on main floor with all three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs allows for privacy.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
8103 SMITHFIELD AVENUE
8103 Smithfield Avenue, West Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1735 sqft
An amazing detached rental home in West Springfield w/ garage. 3 bedrooms up and 1 bedroom down. Renovated throughout - kitchen w/ island, renovated bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Backyard oasis w/ goldfish pond.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
7221 OLDE LANTERN WAY
7221 Olde Lantern Way, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1610 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, Hardwood floors (Kit-Dining), Large Kitchen / Family Room combination on the main level, 3 Finished levels with Recreation room and wood burning fireplace. Large private deck with view of the woods.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8009 FERNCLIFF COURT
8009 Ferncliff Court, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1788 sqft
Renovated home on a Cul-de-Sac backing to parkland! Main level open floor plan with hardwood floors. Great views to the back from a wall of sliding glass doors Lovely easy care perennial gardens. Slate patio. Family room with brick fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
9127 Galbreth Ct
9127 Galbreth Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1898 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in West Springfield school pyramid. Separate dining room. Kitchen has space for a small table and chairs as well. Master bath has jetted tub . Walk in closet in MB. Deck leads to fully fenced backyard. Lower level opens to patio.
Results within 5 miles of Newington Forest
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
48 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
29 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,377
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,862
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,495
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
16 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,211
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
38 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
City Guide for Newington Forest, VA

Separated at birth: Though not designated as a city, town or even a village by the United States Census, Newington Forest is still a census-designated place with a population close to that of Newington, VA, which is the city that it was split off from.

A beautiful place marked largely by the Newington Forest neighborhood, Newington Forest provides a quiet area to live away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Washington, D.C. Even with that being the case, the nation's capital is still only about half an hour away, so it's still easily accessible for those who want to break away from the suburbs every so often. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Newington Forest, VA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Newington Forest should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Newington Forest may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Newington Forest. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Newington Forest 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNewington Forest 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsNewington Forest 3 Bedroom ApartmentsNewington Forest Apartments with Balconies
Newington Forest Apartments with GaragesNewington Forest Apartments with GymsNewington Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewington Forest Apartments with Parking
Newington Forest Apartments with PoolsNewington Forest Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VA
Kemp Mill, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VAFranklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America