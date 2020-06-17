All apartments in Lynchburg
Find more places like 819 Main Street Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynchburg, VA
/
819 Main Street Unit 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

819 Main Street Unit 4

819 Main St · (434) 385-1666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynchburg
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

819 Main St, Lynchburg, VA 24504
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 819 Main Street Unit 4 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street. Original built-in mercantile shelves from this buildings historic past are now your entertainment center. Upscale contemporary lighting fixtures with artists glass will keep your creative juices flowing into the evening. Complete with a modern kitchen comprised of designer cabinetry, granite countertops, and sleek stainless appliances including a washer and dryer. Water & trash provided. Parking available through the Midtown deck at additional $25/month. Come and be inspired in this masterpiece!

Hill City Rentals, Licensed Virginia Realtors. Lynchburg, VA. Equal Housing Opportunity. $35 application fee and $975 security deposit (if approved) apply. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. $200 nonrefundable pet fee for a dog and $100 for a cat.

(RLNE3272504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Main Street Unit 4 have any available units?
819 Main Street Unit 4 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 819 Main Street Unit 4 have?
Some of 819 Main Street Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Main Street Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
819 Main Street Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Main Street Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Main Street Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 819 Main Street Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 819 Main Street Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 819 Main Street Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Main Street Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Main Street Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 819 Main Street Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 819 Main Street Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 819 Main Street Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Main Street Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Main Street Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Main Street Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Main Street Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 819 Main Street Unit 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln
Lynchburg, VA 24502
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr
Lynchburg, VA 24502

Similar Pages

Lynchburg 2 BedroomsLynchburg Apartments with Parking
Lynchburg Apartments with PoolLynchburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Lynchburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VAForest, VAFarmville, VADaleville, VA
Lexington, VACave Spring, VAVinton, VATimberlake, VA
Fishersville, VADanville, VAHollins, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLiberty University
Longwood UniversityJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity