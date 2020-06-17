819 Main Street Unit 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street. Original built-in mercantile shelves from this buildings historic past are now your entertainment center. Upscale contemporary lighting fixtures with artists glass will keep your creative juices flowing into the evening. Complete with a modern kitchen comprised of designer cabinetry, granite countertops, and sleek stainless appliances including a washer and dryer. Water & trash provided. Parking available through the Midtown deck at additional $25/month. Come and be inspired in this masterpiece!



Hill City Rentals, Licensed Virginia Realtors. Lynchburg, VA. Equal Housing Opportunity. $35 application fee and $975 security deposit (if approved) apply. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. $200 nonrefundable pet fee for a dog and $100 for a cat.



(RLNE3272504)