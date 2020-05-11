514 Capstone Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Townhouse in Cornerstone Community!
This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is located in Cornerstone Community. It contains beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and has a driveway conveniently located in the back.
This unit specifically includes a washer and dryer and all major appliances.
Your condo is located in the Cornerstone Community, located off of Greenview drive within 2 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road., Timberlake Rd., Enterprise Dr., LU, CVCC, and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment, giving you access to the LU bus lines, a community pool, park, walking trails, and open areas for leisure activities such as reading or sports not to mention the gorgeous mountain views.
**No pets allowed.
High speed fiber optic telephone, cable, and internet available.
Trash houses on site, included in rent
School District:
Heritage Elementary
Sandusky Middle
Heritage High
*Pictures are representative and may not be actual