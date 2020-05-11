514 Capstone Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

Beautiful Townhouse in Cornerstone Community!

This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is located in Cornerstone Community. It contains beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and has a driveway conveniently located in the back.

This unit specifically includes a washer and dryer and all major appliances.



Your condo is located in the Cornerstone Community, located off of Greenview drive within 2 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road., Timberlake Rd., Enterprise Dr., LU, CVCC, and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment, giving you access to the LU bus lines, a community pool, park, walking trails, and open areas for leisure activities such as reading or sports not to mention the gorgeous mountain views.



**No pets allowed.



High speed fiber optic telephone, cable, and internet available.



Trash houses on site, included in rent



School District:

Heritage Elementary

Sandusky Middle

Heritage High



*Pictures are representative and may not be actual