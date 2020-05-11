All apartments in Lynchburg
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

514 Capstone Drive

514 Capstone Drive · (434) 237-7800
Location

514 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Cornerstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Beautiful Townhouse in Cornerstone Community!
This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is located in Cornerstone Community. It contains beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and has a driveway conveniently located in the back.
This unit specifically includes a washer and dryer and all major appliances.

Your condo is located in the Cornerstone Community, located off of Greenview drive within 2 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road., Timberlake Rd., Enterprise Dr., LU, CVCC, and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment, giving you access to the LU bus lines, a community pool, park, walking trails, and open areas for leisure activities such as reading or sports not to mention the gorgeous mountain views.

**No pets allowed.

High speed fiber optic telephone, cable, and internet available.

Trash houses on site, included in rent

School District:
Heritage Elementary
Sandusky Middle
Heritage High

*Pictures are representative and may not be actual

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Capstone Drive have any available units?
514 Capstone Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 Capstone Drive have?
Some of 514 Capstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Capstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
514 Capstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Capstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 514 Capstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynchburg.
Does 514 Capstone Drive offer parking?
No, 514 Capstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 514 Capstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 Capstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Capstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 514 Capstone Drive has a pool.
Does 514 Capstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 514 Capstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Capstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Capstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Capstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 Capstone Drive has units with air conditioning.
